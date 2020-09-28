CASEY: Happy early voting in the 2020 elections

Did you apply to vote absentee-by-mail this year? Later, did news reports about high jinks with mail processing and late deliveries leave you worried your ballot might not make it to the elections office in time? Welcome to the club. Until yesterday, that was my status precisely.
Fortunately, there’s a work-around to ease those mail-delivery doubts. If you’ve applied to vote absentee, you can still vote early in person. But you’ll need to turn in your absentee ballot, and there are some other hoops you’ll need to jump through.
That’s what I did Monday, and here’s what you can expect from that endeavor. Before we go there, however, let’s consider registered voters who have not applied to vote absentee.
They merely have to show up at the Registrar’s Office with a face mask and some form of ID that bears their name and address. That can be a drivers license, but photo ID is not necessary. A utility bill or bank statement with your name and address will suffice, too.
Early voting began Sept. 18 and will take place each weekday before the Nov. 3 elections, as well as on the last two Saturdays in October. (If you’re not registered, you have until Oct. 13 to do that online, or you can register in person at the Roanoke Registrar’s Office.)
The Roanoke Registrar’s Office is at 317 Kimball Ave. Northeast. Here’s an easy way to conceive of the location: It’s near downtown, just north of the railroad tracks, on the opposite side of Williamson Road from the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. It’s more or less behind a Dominos Pizza outlet.
In the small parking lot outside the Registrar’s Office, I counted 27 spaces for cars, including two handicapped parking spaces. There’s also a lane where disabled voters (or any voters aged 65 and older) can vote curbside, without leaving their cars.
But if you’ve applied for an absentee ballot like I did, and you’ve changed your mind and want to vote early in person, you’ll need to go through a couple of extra steps.
First, you’ll have to wait until your absentee ballot arrives in the mail at your house — mine showed up Saturday. Second, you’ll have to take that envelope and all of its contents to the registrar’s office and turn it in.
The absentee ballot package comprises five separate items:
The envelope in which your ballot arrived at your house;
Envelope A, which is sealed and contains your blank ballot. If you’re going to vote early in person, don’t open envelope A before you visit the Registrar’s Office;
Envelope B, which is what your competed mail-in ballot is supposed to be sealed in before you return it via mail. You must also write your name, address and the date on envelope B and sign it before you return it — otherwise, your vote may be disqualified;
A fourth envelope which is stamped and preaddressed to the Roanoke Registrar (into which you insert envelope B and mail back).
Two pages of printed instructions on how to correctly vote by mail.
I first showed up at the Registrar’s Office just after noon. A nice clerk suggested I simply fill out my absentee ballot, seal it in envelope B and then in the return envelope, and deposit it into a drop box in the office. I declined because I wanted to personally feed my ballot into a voting machine.
Unfortunately, I hadn’t brought along the envelope in which the whole package had arrived at my house. The clerk said I had to turn in that, too, if I wanted to vote early in person. So I drove home and got it and went back. The roundtrip was about 8 miles.
By the time I returned, it was 1:15 p.m. I had to wait about 10 minutes until Registrar Andrew Cochran (who’s pretty busy these days) could ensure my absentee ballot was properly voided. Cochran opened my envelope A, pulled out my absentee ballot and asked me to write “SPOILED” on each side.
Next, Cochran escorted me to the early in person voting line, and told clerk Pamela Derk that I was good to vote. I gave her my driver’s license, uttered my name and address and she gave me a receipt. I gave the receipt to another clerk, who gave me a paper ballot inside a manila envelope.
Keep in mind that in this year’s election, you’re voting for more than the office of president. You’ll also be voting for one U.S. Senate seat from Virginia, and a contest for the House of Representatives. And there’s more.
On the flip side of the two-sided ballot are two constitutional amendments, and in Roanoke contests for mayor and three city council seats.
After I filled it out both sides, I fed the ballot into a voting machine. When its red light turned green, that meant my ballot had been counted and I was done voting. This year, because of the pandemic, early voters aren’t getting “I VOTED” lapel stickers.
Cochran told me that as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, 3,201 Roanoke registered voters had voted early in person at his office. Besides those, his office had received another 7,850 mailed ballots. Roughly 800 arrived in the mail Monday, he added.
About half-a-dozen voters like me have shown up and exchanged their absentee ballots for a chance to vote early in person, Cochran said.
Absentee ballots that arrive by mail — or ones filled out at the Registrar’s Office, and deposited in a drop box — are pre-processed nightly on the days they’re received, Cochran added.
That mean that assuming the materials are correctly filled out, signed, dated and so on, those ballots are fed into a voting machine by clerks on the night they arrive.
So there’s the skinny on my early voting experience.
I sure was glad I had to drive only 8 miles to retrieve my absentee ballot package envelope. Imagine if I lived in Catawba, and was trying to vote in Vinton — then the roundtrip would have been at least 36 miles.
I hope your early voting experience goes more smoothly.
