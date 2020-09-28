CASEY: Happy early voting in the 2020 elections

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you apply to vote absentee-by-mail this year? Later, did news reports about high jinks with mail processing and late deliveries leave you worried your ballot might not make it to the elections office in time? Welcome to the club. Until yesterday, that was my status precisely.

Fortunately, there’s a work-around to ease those mail-delivery doubts. If you’ve applied to vote absentee, you can still vote early in person. But you’ll need to turn in your absentee ballot, and there are some other hoops you’ll need to jump through.

That’s what I did Monday, and here’s what you can expect from that endeavor. Before we go there, however, let’s consider registered voters who have not applied to vote absentee.

They merely have to show up at the Registrar’s Office with a face mask and some form of ID that bears their name and address. That can be a drivers license, but photo ID is not necessary. A utility bill or bank statement with your name and address will suffice, too.

Early voting began Sept. 18 and will take place each weekday before the Nov. 3 elections, as well as on the last two Saturdays in October. (If you’re not registered, you have until Oct. 13 to do that online, or you can register in person at the Roanoke Registrar’s Office.)