CASEY: How my homeowners insurance premium jumped 46% in 2020

I’m not going to name those three entities. But the agency used to be Roanoke based. Then a big bank bought it, and that bank later merged with another big bank. The agency has a new name, and now it’s a huge and impersonal out-of-town outfit. The insurer is a big company that writes policies in all 50 states. The consumer data reporting service is a well-known corporation.

I started by calling the agency, where I spoke with a woman named Kayla. She put me on hold and called the insurer, where she spoke to Mitch in underwriting. When Kayla came back on the line, she said Mitch told her the rate had been based on a National Credit File report from the consumer reporting service.

Kayla said I could dispute the report with the consumer reporting service. She gave me the number, which was an automated line that couldn’t hear me.

So I called Kayla back, and asked for another phone number for the consumer reporting service, one that would get me to a living, breathing human. I called again and wound up speaking to a guy named Fred. He said his company had run no reports on me in the past six months. He advised me to call the agency back and get the report reference numbers.