CASEY: In a dream, cellmates Falwell and Trump commiserate

FALWELL: Remember when I said you deserved two years added to your first presidential term, as “reparations” for the Mueller witch hunt? Drove the liberals nuts!

TRUMP: How did we wind up in this 5-by-8-foot cage, wearing orange jumpsuits and sharing a steel toilet? Where did it all turn wrong?

FALWELL: I’ve been racking my brain about that, boss. I figure things started to go south at the Liberty convocation. Remember when you announced you would read from “Two Corinthians?” It was kind of obvious to 12,000 students and faculty that I’d endorsed a heretic who never attended church or cracked a Bible.

TRUMP: Hey, I pronounced “Corinthians” right. That four-syllable monster was the hard part.

FALWELL: Or maybe it was when the news broke that your lawyer paid a porn star $130,000 to keep her trap shut about your sexual liaison, following the birth of your youngest son. Did you really ask Stormy to spank your behind with a rolled -up magazine that had your face on the cover?

TRUMP: Don’t play Mr. Self Righteous with me, Jerry. You’re the wrong guy for that.