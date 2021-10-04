CASEY: In drawing lots, GOP won top billing on 2021 ballots

In case you hadn't noticed, there's a statewide election coming up in less than a month. Early voting began Sept. 18. And Betsy Keister of Roanoke has a question about that.
It's based on the observations of a friend from Henrico County who voted early in-person Sept. 21. Specifically, the friend inquired about the order of candidates on the ballot.
Before we delve into that, however, don't forget about our 2021 Election Contest, which is open to all readers. Via email, I want your guesses on how many votes Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will get in Roanoke. (The rules are below, and more information about the contest is available in the Sept. 26 column.)
Onto Keister's questions related to her friend's voting experience:
"When she voted she noticed all Republican candidates were listed first, then all the Democratic candidates second. She asked why the candidates were listed in that order, not alphabetically," Keiser wrote.
"She was told every year a coin is flipped to see which party would be listed first on ballot. I would like to know if that is a statewide procedure, who does the flipping of the coin and who are the witnesses for such an action? I remember you stated you voted early. Was that the situation when you voted?"
I voted early this year, but not until after I'd heard from Keister. That timing turned out good, because her email prompted me to snap a photo of my ballot, before I marked it while voting early on Thursday.
And just like her friend had related, the Republican candidates indeed have top billing for 2021.
I put Keister's questions to Andrea Gaines, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections.
First, the ballot order was decided June 22, at a meeting of the State Board of Elections in Richmond. It wasn't by coin flip, but something close: drawing lots. That's the method prescribed under Virginia law.
Politics watchers in the Roanoke Valley might be familiar with that process, because it's been employed here to settle election disputes in the past. The last time I can recall was the May 2013 Republican contest to determine the GOP nominee for Hollins District supervisor in Roanoke County.
Republicans Mike Bailey and Al Bedrosian competed in that firehouse primary. It ended in a tie — each got 389 votes. Bedrosian won the drawing and went on to be elected supervisor.
The ballot-order drawing was agenda item No. 13 (of 20) on the State Board of Elections' agenda. The meeting began at 1 p.m. in the East Reading Room of the Patrick Henry Building near the state Capitol.
The minutes list five state officials present. One was Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper. The next three serve on the State Board of Elections: Chair Robert Brink; Vice Chair John O'Bannon and Secretary Jamilah LeCruise. Also present was Carol Lewis, representing the Virginia attorney general.
In all, the meeting lasted two hours and 35 minutes. It was also carried on Zoom, and the video was later posted to the Virginia Department of Elections YouTube channel. (Incidentally, the department has 278 YouTube subscribers.)
That Zoom meeting video is hardly a fun watch. The screen is divided into 25 smaller tiles, most of which indicate identities of remote viewers. A notation in the bottom right of the screen indicated that at least 92 remote viewers tuned in who were not represented by tiles on the screen
The drawing occurred roughly an hour and 48 minutes into that meeting, and the entire affair lasted less than four minutes.
Paul Saunders, election administration supervisor for the Virginia Department of Elections, was recognized to present the agenda item, and he gave people present a rundown as to the law and procedure.
For the drawing, they used an artifact from back in the days when most photos were shot on photographic film. That's the way it happened after the Bailey-Bredrosian tie vote in 2013.
Someone at the meeting (it's not quite clear exactly who) noted, "these are called film canisters," adding "in case you were unaware."
The line elicited a round of laughter, apparently from older folks present who fancied younger onlookers might be unfamiliar with such an implement. Remember film canisters? They're almost as dated as old-fashioned rotary-dial-telephones.
It's impossible to see the actual drawing on the video screen, because the tiles are so tiny. And the audio, while mostly distinct, isn't perfect.
Near the beginning, someone describes placing a slip of paper with the word "Republican" printed on it into one canister. That may have been Elections Commissioner Chris Piper, whom the meeting minutes said "facilitated" the drawing.
"I'll roll it up this time, because I'm feeling adventurous," the guy said, provoking titters. Next he did the same thing with a piece of paper label "Democratic."
After lids were snapped on both, you can hear them rolling around in a bowl. (I believe Bedrosian's name, also in a film canister, was drawn from a cloth bag.) It sounds as if the winning canister was chosen by somebody else present, though it's not exactly clear who.
Republicans won the drawing, and thus get top billing in the November election. The board subsequently voted 3-0 to approve that result.
Somewhat interestingly, the board didn't fashion an entry in the drawing for the Liberation Party — whatever that is — which has nominated Princess Blanding as a candidate in this year's governor's race.
The drawing results apply not only to November's General Elections, but any other statewide, federal, or General Assembly election held between July 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. That means that besides the Nov. 2 election, the GOP will get top billing in any special elections held before April 30 to replace any resigned or deceased officeholder.
At this point, the board has not scheduled a drawing for ballot order beyond April 2022. That will happen sometime next year, Gaines said.
By now I believe we've answered all of Keister's questions. Yes, it is a statewide procedure. Elections Administration Supervisor Paul Saunders presented the agenda item, but the drawing itself was facilitated by Commissioner Chris Piper. It was witnessed by at least 114 people, some of whom were present in person, most of whom watched via Zoom.
And now, anyone can go on YouTube and view the meeting. Although frankly I feel compelled to warn that watching alfalfa grow is probably much more satisfying.
