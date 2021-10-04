CASEY: In drawing lots, GOP won top billing on 2021 ballots

"She was told every year a coin is flipped to see which party would be listed first on ballot. I would like to know if that is a statewide procedure, who does the flipping of the coin and who are the witnesses for such an action? I remember you stated you voted early. Was that the situation when you voted?"

I voted early this year, but not until after I'd heard from Keister. That timing turned out good, because her email prompted me to snap a photo of my ballot, before I marked it while voting early on Thursday.

And just like her friend had related, the Republican candidates indeed have top billing for 2021.

I put Keister's questions to Andrea Gaines, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections.

First, the ballot order was decided June 22, at a meeting of the State Board of Elections in Richmond. It wasn't by coin flip, but something close: drawing lots. That's the method prescribed under Virginia law.

Politics watchers in the Roanoke Valley might be familiar with that process, because it's been employed here to settle election disputes in the past. The last time I can recall was the May 2013 Republican contest to determine the GOP nominee for Hollins District supervisor in Roanoke County.