CASEY: In search of low-brow verse about the pandemic

My friend Gary Hunt is a character. Half a century ago, he earned an English degree at the University of Connecticut. He never did anything with that sheepskin, though.

He also holds a bachelor’s in fine arts. For many years he’s worked part time as a handyman for Carilion Clinic. Hunt’s also founder and president of Bookbag Santa, a nonprofit that sponsors low-cost, do-gooder trips to Belize each summer. Travelers bring with them used school supplies for impoverished students.

Bookbag Santa canceled its trip last summer because of the pandemic, naturally. And Hunt’s still on furlough from his gig at Carilion. So the 71-year-old’s been putting his energy into pandemic poetry. Some of it focuses on the most sought-after medicine out there, the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s no Lawrence Ferlinghetti — the Beat-era poet who died Monday at age 101. Nor would you find much resemblance between Hunt’s work and T.S. Eliot’s or Ezra Pound’s. Instead, Hunt’s happily embraced doggerel, the lowest-brow of all literary subgenres.