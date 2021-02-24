 Skip to main content
CASEY: In search of low-brow verse about the pandemic
My friend Gary Hunt has been churning out pandemic- and vaccine-related limericks on his Facebook page for more than a month now. If you can come up with a good one, email it to me at dan.casey@roanoke.com, and you could win lunch with us.

skd bookbagsantatax 102214 p01

Gary Hunt, 71, is founder and president of the Roanoke-based charity “Bookbag Santa,” which collects and distributes school supplies to needy students each summer in Belize. Lately for some fun, Hunt’s been writing pandemic-related limericks.

 File 2014, The Roanoke Times

My friend Gary Hunt is a character. Half a century ago, he earned an English degree at the University of Connecticut. He never did anything with that sheepskin, though.

He also holds a bachelor’s in fine arts. For many years he’s worked part time as a handyman for Carilion Clinic. Hunt’s also founder and president of Bookbag Santa, a nonprofit that sponsors low-cost, do-gooder trips to Belize each summer. Travelers bring with them used school supplies for impoverished students.

Bookbag Santa canceled its trip last summer because of the pandemic, naturally. And Hunt’s still on furlough from his gig at Carilion. So the 71-year-old’s been putting his energy into pandemic poetry. Some of it focuses on the most sought-after medicine out there, the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s no Lawrence Ferlinghetti — the Beat-era poet who died Monday at age 101. Nor would you find much resemblance between Hunt’s work and T.S. Eliot’s or Ezra Pound’s. Instead, Hunt’s happily embraced doggerel, the lowest-brow of all literary subgenres.

“To celebrate making it through a really BAD year, I think we need to start a chain of REALLY BAD PANDEMIC LIMERICKS,” he wrote on his Facebook page Jan. 16. “To get things started, I came up with this:

“There was an old maid from Nantucket

Who worried about kicking the bucket.

But the vaccines arrived,

Warp Speed overdrive

So, the nurse held her arm and just stuck it.”

Not bad, eh? I was especially impressed because most limericks beginning with, “an old maid from Nantucket,” end with a hoary term that’s totally inappropriate for a family newspaper. But Hunt kept his clean.

The limerick garnered 18 responses. Cheryl Dolby came back with this:

“Some say Covid-19 was boring

Many I know were a snoring

Not me I baked,

Many a cake

And now my hips are soaring!”

About then, Hunt realized he’d sparked something. There must be a funny bone/nerve for bottom-of-the-barrel verse that helps us laugh in face of half-a-million deaths (and counting). And Hunt had tickled it.

He posted a few more limericks in the comments section. Here are a couple:

“It’s the great new U.S. debate

Fools won’t wear what they hate.

But their masks, you see,

Protect you and me,

While ‘no masks’ will soon seal THEIR fate.”

And another:

“Trump says that COVID’s from China,

And our vaccine response was so fine.

Even with his neuroses,

We’ve got all these doses...

And yet — I’m still waiting for mine.”

(Hunt has since gotten his COVID vaccine, much to the chagrin of his girlfriend, Bea Wilkinson, who had to wait longer.)

Bonny Turner responded to Hunt with this:

“I hated the news from this year

It was distinctly devoid of good cheer

However we managed

Without an advantage

To make it to all the way here!”

And Pamela Derk countered with this:

“Today I coughed a bit

Then I thought, ‘Is this it?’

I don’t think I’m gonna

Come down with the ’Rona

But if I do I’ll just say ‘Oh S—-!’”

Here’s another Hunt posted:

“Trump said it was just like the flu,

Really no worse for me and you.

It would go just like magic,

But what was so tragic

He really did not have a clue.”

That’s pretty good, but here’s another that’s a bit of a stretch:

“In the dark days of 2020

They promised vaccines a-plenty,

But now that they’re here,

The next step’s not clear.

I’m just glad to be rid of DJT.”

Where are we going with all this? Well, I told Hunt I was confident readers of The Roanoke Times could do better. And that I would put the question to those multitudes.

Have you got a better, funnier, perfectly rhymed-and-metered limerick related to the pandemic? If so, email it to dan.casey@roanoke.com and I’ll share those entries with Hunt.

Together, we’ll pick the best, and present it and the runners-up entries in a future column.

The winner will earn a lunch with Hunt and yours truly at some future date to be determined.

That’ll be after I get the shot, which I haven’t been able to finagle yet.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.

The 2021 coronavirus limerick challenge

• What: Devise a funny, poignant, rhymed and metered limerick.

• Who: Email it to dan.casey@roanoke.com on or before March 7. Gary Hunt and I will peruse those entries and figure out the best, to be presented in a future column.

• Prize: The author of the best pandemic limerick will win lunch with Hunt and yours truly (after I get the vaccine).

