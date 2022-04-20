CASEY: Lack of 1 form letter delays surgery center’s opening – for months

You remember Murphy’s Law, right? Anything that can go wrong, will.

It’s a humorous reference to the universe’s intangible perversities – and there’s rarely a shortage of real-life examples. The unfortunate saga of the Southwest Virginia Center for Sight might be the latest.

That’s an ambulatory surgery center, in Wytheville, the fourth established in Western Virginia by Vistar Eye Center, a Roanoke-based ophthalmology practice. Adjacent to it is a Vistar clinic, a medical office where ophthalmologists see patients by appointment.

The clinic obtained a certificate of occupancy Jan. 6. Its staff began seeing patients Jan. 18.

The adjacent surgery center, into which Vistar partners have invested more than $2 million, has been ready to open since March 28, said Vistar CEO Herby Pierce. Vistar has hired five employees and is paying them. The salaries plus other expenses amount to roughly $9,000 per week, he said.

But the surgery center hasn’t yet been inspected, a necessary requirement before it can open its doors.

It can’t get inspected until it receives a four-sentence letter from Palmetto GBA, a Medicare-affiliated contractor in South Carolina. (Vistar got such letters when it previously opened three other surgery centers in Salem, Roanoke County and Martinsville.)

The document acknowledges Palmetto has received the surgery center’s Medicare enrollment application (which Vistar filed last July), and has shared it with the Virginia Department of Health and Medicare. The letter also states the next step is an inspection.

Nine months after its application, Vistar is still waiting for the letter.

And that’s hardly the only thing that’s delayed the overall project – the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted it, too. Before we get into the nitty gritty of the latest hiccup, let’s consider some of the earlier ones.

The Wytheville building is on commercially zoned land near the intersection of Interstates 81 and 77. Previously, the location was a restaurant that had closed.

A surgery center there is a huge convenience for Vistar patients, who otherwise would have to get someone else to drive them to Roanoke and back for outpatient cataract surgery.

Vistar’s physician partners bought the property in 2019 and began planning how to turn it into a clinic and adjacent surgery center. Pierce said they hired a local architect, who drew up renovation plans, and a local contractor to execute the plans. Construction commenced in January 2021.

But workers quickly discovered big problems deep within the old restaurant building – such as mold, rotting wood and compromised roof trusses. At that point, Vistar decided to knock the whole place down and build from scratch.

The restaurant was demolished in February 2021, Pierce said, after which construction of the new building began. But pandemic-related supply chain problems with building materials and specialized surgery center equipment further delayed construction by two to three months, Pierce said.

On March 28, following the delayed equipment’s installation, the surgery center was ready for an inspection by the Virginia Department of Health. That’s the agency that previously performed inspections for other Vistar surgery centers.

But the VDH has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, too. The agency informed Vistar it couldn’t perform an inspection before May because its staff is backlogged with investigations into hospitals. Those take priority over surgery-center inspections.

Moreover, if any more hospital investigations arise before May, those would also take priority over the surgery center’s inspection, Pierce said VDH informed him.

Rather than wait an indefinite period for a free inspection, Vistar opted for an expensive alternative. For $13,000, it could get an inspection done by a private, Medicare-approved entity, the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, or AAAHC.

On March 29, Vistar hired AAAHC to do an inspection, Pierce said. But on April 5, AAAHC informed Vistar that it couldn’t proceed until it had the letter from Palmetto documenting acceptance of the Wytheville surgery center’s Medicare enrollment application.

In a conference call last week, AAAHC and Vistar notified Palmetto the inspection couldn’t proceed without that letter. After the call, Palmetto analyst Tracy Tucker sent a letter. But was the wrong one, Pierce said. And AAAHC couldn’t proceed without the right one.

To ensure Tucker understood exactly the kind of letter he needed, Pierce on April 13 sent her a copy of the four-sentence Medicare enrollment acceptance letter Palmetto issued for Vistar’s Martinsville surgery center in 2019.

“This is literally what I need, word for word,” Pierce wrote. “Thank you for your assistance.”

But Tucker didn’t respond last Thursday or Friday, he said.

Monday, I called Tucker at Palmetto GBA to learn more, and left her a voicemail. Tuesday I followed up with an email:

“Can you help me understand why the same company can’t get the same letter for a different surgery center in Wytheville that it’s trying to open right now? That is important information I certainly want to include in the article,” I wrote in the email.

The email also asked her to connect me with the right person at Palmetto GBA, if that wasn’t her.

I never got an answer from anyone else at Palmetto. But Vistar did – on Tuesday afternoon.

An apologetic Tucker called Gwen Donithan, a registered nurse and clinical director at Vistar who was also working to get the inspection underway.

Tucker “let me know an error had happened on [Palmetto’s] side of the processing, and it had to be redone,” Donithan told me.

What was the error?

Pierce said Palmetto had processed the surgery center’s Medicare enrollment application as if it was a clinic, rather than a surgery center. The latter are subject to much more rigorous inspections. The former don’t need rigorous inspections, or letters permitting them.

“They were confused as to what the issue was,” Donithan told me. Until that phone call Tuesday, Palmetto had been telling Vistar the problem was on Vistar’s end, she added

The bottom line is, the entire application needs to be reprocessed by Palmetto, now that it realizes Vistar has built a surgery center in Wytheville rather than merely a clinic. And that’ll delay the surgery center’s inspection, and opening, for more weeks.

At this point it appears Vistar will be lucky if it’s able to open the surgery center by June, said Dr. Frank Cotter, a friend and Vistar partner who first told me about the mess.

Meanwhile, Vistar has more than $2 million tied up in a building it can’t use, for which it’s paying salaries and other expenses to the tune of $9,000 per week, because a Medicare contractor misunderstood its surgery center application.

And Vistar patients in Southwest Virginia will have to get 80-mile rides to Roanoke if they want their cataract operations done sooner.

Can anyone think of a better example of Murphy’s Law?

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.