CASEY: Late changes by Congress may bedevil income tax filers this year

Are you ready for the latest good news and bad news regarding your federal income taxes?
Today, we have a little bit of both. But it depends on your level of income, whether or not you received unemployment benefits last year and whether or not you’ve already filed your federal income tax return for 2020.
To put it in a nutshell: The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday retroactively changed the rules regarding taxation of unemployment benefits. And that could mean you’ll be getting a larger tax refund (or a lower tax bill), potentially to the tune of thousands.
It also could be worth your while to file your 2020 tax returns closer to the April 15 deadline, rather than earlier. I’ll explain below.
The latest stimulus act excluded from federal income taxes the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits a worker received in 2020 (or the first $20,400 in unemployment benefits for a married couple filing jointly).
The exemption is applicable to single filers who earned no more than $75,000 last year, or married couples who jointly earned no more than $150,000. If you earned more than those sums or collected no unemployment, it doesn’t apply to you.
But it will apply to most of the roughly 40 million American workers who received unemployment benefits last year. If they filed early to get their tax refunds, they may have left money on the table.
Until Thursday, those benefits were considered taxable income on a federal return. Allow me to use my and my wife’s tax return as an illustration. I did a preliminary run-through of those this past Saturday, using tax preparation software from H&R Block. The software indicated we owed $123 to Uncle Sam.
But: $6,000 of our income last year came from the Virginia Employment Commission, because of pandemic-related furloughs imposed by our employers.
At the time we filed for unemployment, Donna and I each chose to have 10% of those unemployment benefits deducted and sent directly to the U.S. Treasury, so as to reduce our potential 2020 tax liability.
Those tax payments totaled just under $600, and were reflected on separate 1099-G tax forms the VEC sent us recently.
Because we earned less than $150,000, last week’s change in the law means we’ll be getting that $600 back. In addition, we’ll be getting back roughly $700 more we would otherwise have owed in taxes on the $6,000 in unemployment income.
In other words, we would have owed $123 without last week’s change in the law. With it, we’re anticipating a $1,200 refund.
The problem here is the timing. Most (if not all) of the commercially available tax preparation software out there hasn’t yet been updated to reflect the late changes.
For example, my H&R Block software doesn’t yet doesn’t incorporate the new unemployment exclusion. The H&R Block program notes that its next software update is scheduled for March 18.
Monday I contact H&R Block about this. The company “media desk” responded in an email, “We are awaiting additional guidance from the IRS on how the unemployment exclusion will be implemented.”
Hopefully, that update will include the exemption. If it doesn’t, Donna and I will wait a little longer to file.
Intuit, which manufactures TurboTax, another popular tax-preparation program, didn’t answer my phone and email inquiries Monday about the status of its software.
The bottom line is, people eligible for that $10,200 exclusion “may want to wait and see if their software will handle it,” said Harry Schwarz, a certified public accountant with BrownEdwards in Roanoke.
That’s bad news, however, for anyone who collected unemployment last year and has already filed their 2020 federal tax return. The likelihood is, they’ve overpaid their federal taxes.
In that case, to get a refund, “you’d have to file an amended return,” said Schwarz. “It’s not the easiest thing to do, but it can be done.” A “simple” amended return prepared by an accountant should cost under $350, he added.
“It’s so new, the IRS hasn’t fixed their software to take care of this, Schwarz added.
Schwarz also told me about another wrinkle he’s encountered that affects business clients who accepted forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. If you recall, Congress designed those last year to help avoid massive unemployment as the COVID-19 pandemic first gripped the nation.
Often in the past, forgiven loans had to be counted as income on a federal tax return. But Congress decided that PPP loans that have been forgiven by the Small Business Administration are “totally excludable” for federal tax purposes, Schwarz said. That means they don’t have to be counted as income on a federal return.
The Virginia General Assembly decided something different, however. It’s allowing businesses to exclude only the first $100,000 of forgiven PPP loans for state income tax purposes. The portions of those forgiven loans that are above $100,000 are taxable by Virginia.
“The $100,000 cap will allow full deductibility for 80% of Virginia small businesses that received a PPP loan,” the National Federation of Independent Businesses said in a statement released March 3. The other 20%, however, may owe taxes on those loans.
Besides that, Gov. Ralph Northam has until the end of this month to decided whether to propose changes to the General Assembly. So far, that hasn’t happened.
“We assume it’s done, we just don’t know yet,” Schwarz said. “We assume [Northam’s] not going to make changes.”
