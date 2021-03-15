CASEY: Late changes by Congress may bedevil income tax filers this year

Are you ready for the latest good news and bad news regarding your federal income taxes?

Today, we have a little bit of both. But it depends on your level of income, whether or not you received unemployment benefits last year and whether or not you’ve already filed your federal income tax return for 2020.

To put it in a nutshell: The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday retroactively changed the rules regarding taxation of unemployment benefits. And that could mean you’ll be getting a larger tax refund (or a lower tax bill), potentially to the tune of thousands.

It also could be worth your while to file your 2020 tax returns closer to the April 15 deadline, rather than earlier. I’ll explain below.

The latest stimulus act excluded from federal income taxes the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits a worker received in 2020 (or the first $20,400 in unemployment benefits for a married couple filing jointly).

The exemption is applicable to single filers who earned no more than $75,000 last year, or married couples who jointly earned no more than $150,000. If you earned more than those sums or collected no unemployment, it doesn’t apply to you.