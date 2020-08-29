CASEY: Latest 'survey' from Trump campaign sinks to new depths of absurdity

Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service delivered the latest Trump campaign questionnaire to the Casey house. The “Keep America Great Victory Survey” came from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.
Note the discordant verbs. Which is it, anyway? Are Americans attempting to maintain our greatness, or still trying to get there? Or is our nation flailing, like a non-swimmer who’s jumped into a public pool’s deep end?
In the fascist tradition, most of the 18 questions are plebiscite-style. But “Yes,” “No” and “Undecided” won’t cut the mustard with some of these doozies. The questionnaire provides plenty of space for handwritten responses. So let’s begin.
Question: After nearly four years in office, has President Trump lived up to your expectations?
My expectations for Trump always were lower than a snake’s belly in a wagon rut. Amazingly, the president’s gone even lower. Under Trump, the current unemployment rate has more than doubled since Inauguration Day. Government spending has soared and there’s unrest on the streets of American cities. In that sense, you could say he’s vastly exceeded expectations.
Question: Do you support President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the World Health Organization for helping China cover up the coronavirus?
That’s the only mention of a still-spreading pandemic that in six months has claimed more than 180,000 American lives. Shouldn’t the focus be slightly different, considering that we’ve had more than 6 million cases and we own the 10th highest death rate in the world?
Question: Should President Trump continue appointing highly qualified conservative judges to federal courts and the Supreme Court?
No, Trump should begin appointing highly qualified judges. Even Senate Republicans ridiculed some of the sad sacks Trump nominated. One of those numbskulls had never been in a courtroom. That guy couldn’t tell the difference between a gavel and a meat mallet.
Question: Are you proud of the Republican Party’s efforts to rewrite the tax code to make it easier to understand and allow workers to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks?
In 2018, my then-employer, Berkshire Hathaway, netted $29 billion in additional profit thanks to the Trump tax cuts. Not a dime of that trickled into my pocket. Meanwhile, my tax cut would barely buy a toaster. Of what is there to be proud?
Question: Should the U.S. stop dangerous caravans at the border and prevent mass illegal immigration?
Lordy, El Presidente is reincarnating a hoary specter from the fall of 2018. What could go wrong there? It worked so well for Republicans that November.
Question: Should the U.S. government officially designate Antifa as a terrorist organization?
Yes — and next, the Justice Department should indict the Tooth Fairy for dental fraud. After all, they’re both phantom entities. Unlike the Trump-loving far-right street thugs known as the Proud Boys, which is a real organization.
Question: Do you support Democrat proposals to abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)?
Yes, so long as former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is a top ICE executive. He used $55,500 defrauded from veterans and others to win election in 2009. Naturally, the Cooch refused to go after the crook who donated that money. Cuccinelli investigated climate scientist Michael Mann instead.
Question: Would you support a Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution?
Holy Bob Goodlatte, Batman! Surely you can come up with a question that’s more relevant and less stale.
Question: If the election were held today, would you support President Trump and the Republican ticket in your local voting district?
It’s doubtful. If Trump was the only name on the ballot, I’d probably write-in “Pontius Pilate.” He was far more trustworthy.
Question: Do you agree that the Democrats vote by mail scheme would open up this November’s election to fraud and abuse?
Answer: The only vote-by-mail scheme is the Trump administration’s efforts to screw up post office operations as badly as possible prior to the Nov. 3 election. But in general, they’re scheming another way with the mail, too. And you can see that in materials that came with the survey.
Included was a first-class, postage-paid envelope affixed with three 1-cent stamps. In other words, the Trump campaign is paying a bargain-basement rate to receive campaign donations.
Meanwhile, you’re paying 55 cents to mail Appalachian Power your monthly check for electricity.
Why is the Trump campaign paying less than 1/17th what you are for postage?
