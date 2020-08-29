CASEY: Latest 'survey' from Trump campaign sinks to new depths of absurdity

That’s the only mention of a still-spreading pandemic that in six months has claimed more than 180,000 American lives. Shouldn’t the focus be slightly different, considering that we’ve had more than 6 million cases and we own the 10th highest death rate in the world?

Question: Should President Trump continue appointing highly qualified conservative judges to federal courts and the Supreme Court?

No, Trump should begin appointing highly qualified judges. Even Senate Republicans ridiculed some of the sad sacks Trump nominated. One of those numbskulls had never been in a courtroom. That guy couldn’t tell the difference between a gavel and a meat mallet.

Question: Are you proud of the Republican Party’s efforts to rewrite the tax code to make it easier to understand and allow workers to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks?

In 2018, my then-employer, Berkshire Hathaway, netted $29 billion in additional profit thanks to the Trump tax cuts. Not a dime of that trickled into my pocket. Meanwhile, my tax cut would barely buy a toaster. Of what is there to be proud?

Question: Should the U.S. stop dangerous caravans at the border and prevent mass illegal immigration?