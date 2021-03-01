CASEY: Limerick challenge attracts scores of doggerel devotees

Last week when we launched a pandemic-related limerick contest, it never occurred to me that more than 50 examples would show up in my inbox within a couple days. Here’s one of the latest, from Roanoke resident Bill Gordge:

“A lovely lady from Scruggs

Has had all her shots for the bugs

She’s living quite well

With her Twitter and Cell

But she misses those kisses and hugs.”

Shazam, huh? Gary Hunt, the friend who suggested the contest, was so delighted with the response that it’s prompted a second brainstorm: He’s now thinking about collecting all of the entries into a small volume, and publishing and selling it to raise money for local pandemic-related causes.

In case you’ve forgotten, the deadline to enter the limerick contest is Sunday. The best, as judged by Hunt and yours truly, wins a lunch with the two of us — to be held sometime after I get vaccinated (Hunt has already gotten his shot). So send those emails to dan.casey@roanoke.com on or before March 7, and you’ll be in the running.