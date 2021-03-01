CASEY: Limerick challenge attracts scores of doggerel devotees

Last week when we launched a pandemic-related limerick contest, it never occurred to me that more than 50 examples would show up in my inbox within a couple days. Here’s one of the latest, from Roanoke resident Bill Gordge:
“A lovely lady from Scruggs
Has had all her shots for the bugs
She’s living quite well
With her Twitter and Cell
But she misses those kisses and hugs.”
Shazam, huh? Gary Hunt, the friend who suggested the contest, was so delighted with the response that it’s prompted a second brainstorm: He’s now thinking about collecting all of the entries into a small volume, and publishing and selling it to raise money for local pandemic-related causes.
In case you’ve forgotten, the deadline to enter the limerick contest is Sunday. The best, as judged by Hunt and yours truly, wins a lunch with the two of us — to be held sometime after I get vaccinated (Hunt has already gotten his shot). So send those emails to dan.casey@roanoke.com on or before March 7, and you’ll be in the running.
The ones we’ve seen so far run the gamut. Some feature inspired meter-and-rhyming. Others could be termed “low brow verse, stretched to its tattered limits,” that truly live up to the definition of “doggerel.”
Here’s one that came in Monday from Jeff DeBell, who used to edit my work here at the paper. (He retired some years back.)
“There once was a woman named Maisie
Who said wearing a mask was crazy.
It’s a government hoax, she insisted.
We patriots will stoutly resist it.
Now Maisie is pushing up daisies.”
As you might imagine, Hunt and I are going to have quite the challenge deigning the cream of that crop. Maybe for kicks we’ll also anoint “the worst” and award it a suitable booby prize — such as a lunch for one at the Texas Tavern.
“I feel like a teacher grading essays in an English class,” Hunt told me over the weekend.
With 50 limerick contest entries by Saturday, and probably 10 more since then, Hunt assumes we could easily stretch a volume of pandemic poetry to roughly 100 pages, if we included the 10 to 12 limericks he’s already written, plus an introduction, and perhaps a photo of me, him and the winner.
He’s already emailed Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, soliciting pandemic-limericks from them. Probably they have more important things to do, but we shall see. Who knows? Perhaps we could even take this statewide.
Each entrant would get one page in the book, with his or her limerick and their name, Hunt suggested.
“We offer them for sale at say, $5 each,” Hunt told me. “The 50-plus people who sent them in will all want one copy (or more) so, that’s maybe $250-$300, which will then be donated to some organization that’s giving shots, or donating masks, or fighting the pandemic in some way.”
I think his math is off a little bit — because there would be some print-on-demand publishing costs to consider, too. But if the profit was $5 per book, and it sold a couple hundred, that could put $1,000 into the hands of some do-gooding nonprofit that’s trying to keep people virus-free.
“You be in charge of the book and fundraiser,” I told Hunt. “I’ll stick to the contest.”
News about Thursday’s column took only a day to reach Northern Virginia, more than a four-hour drive away. This I learned Friday night, when I received an entry from Drew Pyrak of Falls Church.
Since 2012, he’s earned his living working for a media analysis company. The 31-year-old launched Rhyming Regards LLC as a side hustle. He writes custom limericks for celebrations and also produces custom-limerick greeting cards. He’s winding down that part-time gig, though, because it never turned a profit.
“A former co-worker of mine is from Roanoke,” Pyrak told me. “He still reads the newspaper. He sent [Thursday’s column] to me.”
Pyrak bills himself as a “limercist.” He’s published a book — Rhyming Regards: 101 Limericks — that you can still buy through Amazon.com.
He’s not the only one, either. A cursory browse through the online retailer suggests there’s a secret society of limercists out there. Curiously, most of the books on Amazon seem to be collections of 101 limericks.
Some of those poets (ahem!) bill their art as “inappropriate for all occasions.” But not Pyrak. He wrote the following last March, around St. Patrick’s Day, and posted it to Instagram:
“Though this virus continues to spread
We’ll never give in to the dread.
Let’s keep washing hands
And limit our plans —
But drink to the good times ahead!”
“I try to keep them uplifting,” Pyrak told me.
Adult humor or not, by now you probably realize the limerick format. At its most basic, it’s a five-line verse.
The second line ends in a rhyme with the last word in the first line. Meanwhile, the last words in the third and fourth lines also rhyme with each other, and the fifth line ends with a term that rhymes with the final word in the first and the second lines. (There are meter considerations as well, but that gets kind of complicated.)
Not all of the entries have been quite so finely tuned. For example, here’s an eight-liner from Sam Cosnotti:
“There’s a guy named Donald Trump
He reminds me a lot of Forrest Gump
He would not wear a mask
He wasn’t up for the task.
He told everyone not to panic
While his presidency went down like the Titanic.
Will he be back in 24 to try to even the score?
Let’s all get together and show him the door.”
That one may be a qualifier for the booby prize. We shall see.
