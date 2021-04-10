CASEY: Limerick challenge book raises $1,100 to support children's literacy

What will the group do with the $1,100?

“Good question!” Hess replied after a pause. “I was out of town and I just came back and saw the checks.”

She said it’ll probably be spent on a children’s literature. Some of the books Kids Soar now uses are six years old and getting tattered and torn, she said. Also, “we’re always in need of food for our food pantry.”

The donation was nearly three times the $400 Hunt initially expected to raise for Kids Soar. For that we can thank the generosity of The Roanoke Times’ readers.

A number kindly and deliberately overpaid for the limerick collection and requested the excess be donated to charity.

Hunt told me he paid $3.50 per book for publication. Though he charged $6.50 for each volume, he estimated that a third of buyers wrote checks for more than that.

“Three to four people sent $100,” Hunt told me. “Four to five donated $50. A bunch mailed $25 and they wanted only one book.” A reader from Lexington, Sangmie Schellestede, sent him $100 for Kids Soar — she didn’t request a book.