CASEY: Mail delivery slowdown leaves Roanoke County residents wondering

Why didn’t the mail get delivered Monday or Thursday at Jami Poff’s home?

That’s something she and her husband, Marty, want to know. The couple live in the Poages Mill area of southwest Roanoke County.

Was it a result of recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service, implemented by a Trump campaign fundraiser/crony who recently took over as Postmaster General?

Is it possible these occurrences are a signal of worse to come — a canary in the coal mine, if you will?

Will mail deliveries grow even spottier between now and the Nov. 3 election, in which many pandemic-wary voters are expected to cast ballots by mail?

Before we take a stab at answering those questions, let me tell you just a little bit about the Poffs.

Jami, 75, taught school in Roanoke for 47 years — her last gig in the city was teaching English at Patrick Henry High School. Marty is 63. You could say Jami robbed the cradle by marrying him.

(Yes, he was one of her former students at William Fleming High. But there’s no scandal. Their romance didn’t begin until nine years after Marty graduated. They’ve been married for 35 years.)