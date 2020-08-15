CASEY: Mail delivery slowdown leaves Roanoke County residents wondering

Why didn’t the mail get delivered Monday or Thursday at Jami Poff’s home?
That’s something she and her husband, Marty, want to know. The couple live in the Poages Mill area of southwest Roanoke County.
Was it a result of recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service, implemented by a Trump campaign fundraiser/crony who recently took over as Postmaster General?
Is it possible these occurrences are a signal of worse to come — a canary in the coal mine, if you will?
Will mail deliveries grow even spottier between now and the Nov. 3 election, in which many pandemic-wary voters are expected to cast ballots by mail?
Before we take a stab at answering those questions, let me tell you just a little bit about the Poffs.
Jami, 75, taught school in Roanoke for 47 years — her last gig in the city was teaching English at Patrick Henry High School. Marty is 63. You could say Jami robbed the cradle by marrying him.
(Yes, he was one of her former students at William Fleming High. But there’s no scandal. Their romance didn’t begin until nine years after Marty graduated. They’ve been married for 35 years.)
Until last summer, Marty was a longtime employee at General Electric.
He was one of the many workers the company laid off when it offshored some manufacturing operations from Salem to India and China.
They live on Spring Run Drive, which is a cul-de-sac not far off Bent Mountain Road, near the intersection with Cotton Hill Road.
The couple also owns a house at Smith Mountain Lake.
Electric bills for both are sent to the Poffs’ Roanoke County address — this is important for later in the story.
Typically, those Appalachian Power bills arrive on different days.
The Poffs realized they got shortchanged on mail delivery last week because they’re subscribers to a nifty and free USPS service known as “Informed Delivery.”
If you sign up for that, the postal service will send you a daily email early each morning with photos of the letters you can expect to be delivered that afternoon.
On Monday, they received an email from USPS telling them what to expect later that day.
Among that mail was the electric bill for their lake house. But it and the rest of the mail they expected didn’t arrive.
Tuesday morning, Marty drove to the Cave Spring Post Office and picked up their mail.
When he inquired with a clerk about Monday’s missed delivery, Marty said the clerk replied: “They delivered Bent Mountain and they ran out of time and didn’t finish up.”
The Poffs got their mail deliveries as expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, the postal service sent them an Informed Delivery email notifying them the electric bill for their Roanoke County residence would arrive that afternoon.
But it didn’t, and neither did four other mail pieces they were told to expect.
The Poffs aren’t the only people on the cul-de-sac who didn’t get mail deliveries Monday and Thursday.
The same thing happened to a neighbor, Rachel Meadows, who also subscribes to Informed Delivery.
“It wasn’t a big deal for Thursday,” said Meadows, a nurse-practitioner. “But Monday, we were supposed to receive some financial documents we had to sign and return.”
That arrived in the Meadows’ Tuesday mail, she said.
So what’s going on?
Why didn’t the Poffs and the Meadows receive their mail those days?
One of the things Marty noticed at the Cave Spring Post Office Tuesday was, there were only two clerks behind the counter.
Usually there are more like five, he said. Jamie heard from another neighbor that many Cave Spring postal workers had called in sick.
Are too many workers on sick leave for Cave Spring Post Office to manage daily deliveries?
Those are the questions I put in an email Friday to Tad Kelley, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based spokesman for USPS.
Kelley never answered them.
But here are some things we do know:
- The postal service, which is supposed to be an independent, self-funded agency, is broke
- It’s been billions of dollars in the red for years, ever since enactment of the ill-named Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006.
- A 2014 column I wrote called that “one of the most insane laws Congress ever enacted.”
- The pandemic has worsened the postal service’s financial plight.
- Early this year, it warned Congress it would run out of money by September.
- More recently, the postal service implemented cost-cutting measures and lengthened that forecast to April 2021.
- In May, Louis DeJoy, a fundraiser for President Trump’s campaign, took over as Postmaster General.
- On Aug. 7, he restructured the postal service, reassigning or displacing 23 top executives in the postal service.
- Trump has fought efforts by Congress to implement a postal service bailout.
- Democrats in the House of Representatives have tried unsuccessfully to appropriate billions of additional funding. They’re concerned the agency won’t be able to cope with an influx of mailed ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election by pandemic-wary voters seeking to avoid in-person contact on Election Day.
- Thursday, Vice.com reported that USPS has been deactivating and moving sorting machines from postal distribution centers across the country.
- Those are the kind of machines that sort letter-sized ballots.
- Also on Thursday, Trump told Fox Business that he was leery of approving additional money for the postal service specifically for the purpose of thwarting voting by mail.
- On Friday, the postal service informed 46 states and the District of Columbia that it could not guarantee timely delivery of mailed ballots for the Nov. 3 election because of the recent cost-cutting moves.
- In the Washington Post, a senior director for the nonpartisan League of Women Voters called the recent slowdown “another tool in the toolbox of voter suppression.”
- Timely mail delivery is a subject with far larger implications than a single election.
- Mail is how many landlords get their rent checks. It’s the way many veterans receive their medicine, and the means by which millions of people pay their mortgages, car payments and insurance. Personal credit ratings depend on timely payments.
Jami Poff told me she’s a staunch Democrat who had planned to vote by mail in the election. She fears the slowdown she and Marty experienced last week is merely a glimpse of worse to come before Nov. 3.
“I’m 75,” Jami said. “I don’t want to get the COVID. Are they going to take my voice [vote] out of 350 million people? [Trump] is a maniac.”
Rachel Meadows sounded a bit less certain about what’s happening and why, but she’s curious.
“You hate to speculate on certain things,” Meadows said. “Why are we pulling back on such an important service by the government? It makes you wonder. You don’t want to think it’s politically motivated, but I’m not sure.”
If Trump is deliberately sabotaging the mail, it wouldn’t be the first government agency he’s undermined.
The president undermined the nation’s virus readiness by abolishing a pandemic warning network based in the White House.
As he’s mishandled the resulting crisis, he’s undermined public health by promoting unproven treatments for COVID-19.
Trump’s undermined the U.S. Justice Department by firing leaders who wouldn’t pledge him their personal loyalty. And to head the agency he appointed an attorney general whose chief goal appears to be undoing the guilty pleas, convictions and prison sentences of criminals who helped Trump get elected in 2016.
He’s undermined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by reversing thousands of regulations designed to keep the air safe to breath and water safe to drink. And he’s undermined the federal judiciary by trying to put on the bench lawyers who’ve never been in a courtroom.
In other words, the mail is merely the latest affront.
Make America Great Again. Ha!
Metro columnist Dan Casey has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1994. To contact him, email dan.casey@roanoke.com or call (540) 981-3423 and leave a message.
