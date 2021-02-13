CASEY: Meet Couy Griffin, the alleged insurrectionist from New Mexico who loves Roanoke

When last we touched on the subject of Couy Griffin, the New Mexico politician, Cowboys for Trump founder and accused insurrectionist was being held without bond in a District of Columbia jail.
That was because of his alleged activities during the deadly riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
That day, shortly after a speech by then-president Donald Trump, a mob stormed the Capitol as Congress began counting certified electoral votes that would ultimately seal the victory of Joe Biden in the November presidential election.
Five people died in that hourslong melee. Griffin, 47, proudly acknowledged being there in a nearly 7-minute video he made Jan. 7 from a balcony of the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown on Church Avenue. Right here in the Star City.
“Beautiful day in Roanoke,” Griffin says near the end, shortly after raising the prospect of another far more violent Capitol protest to come, one that could leave “blood running out of that building.”
Turns out, the Jan. 7 video was Griffin’s first visit to Roanoke. But it was not his last, the divorced father of one told me Thursday when I called him in New Mexico. It sounds like he’s become a big fan of our small city.
“What a nice community you all have,” Griffin said. “I love Roanoke. It’s a great place. Great people.” (He said he doesn’t personally know anyone here.)
During our conversation, Griffin said he’s been charged with two misdemeanors. As he understands them, one is for trespassing on the Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot. The other, he added, is for entering the Capitol building. He vehemently denied he ventured inside that day.
[According to federal court documents, Griffin is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and engaging in disorderly conduct that disrupts or impedes government business or official functions.]
He said he left Washington the afternoon of the riot, along with another guy who’d traveled there with him. They headed south and stopped in Roanoke that night, where they checked into the Hampton Inn & Suites. During the video shoot at the hotel the next day, the other guy handled the camera.
In the recording, Griffrin said: “You want to say that was violence? No sir. No ma’am. No, we could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. You know, if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because then there’s going to be blood running out of that building.”
He posted it to the Facebook page of Cowboys for Trump, an outfit he’s described as a for-profit organization. Though it’s since been taken down, copies remain on YouTube.
On Jan. 14, Griffin appeared in another video, of the three-member Otero County [New Mexico] Commission, an office voters elected Griffin to in 2018. In that, Griffin said he was heading back to nation’s capital to protest the inauguration — and that he’d be taking a rifle and a pistol with him.
His two fellow commissioners have since called for his resignation.
Griffin told me he made the second journey to the nation’s capital alone. But “I had no intention of carrying firearms back to Washington, D.C.,” he said. An Associated Press article subsequent to his arrest noted Griffin said he’d left the firearms with friends in Pennsylvania.
Police in Washington arrested Griffin Jan. 17. A magistrate judge ordered him held without bond. In all, he spent nearly three weeks in two different jails, “under very harsh conditions,” until another judge ordered him released Feb. 5.
Part of the delay was caused by Griffin’s refusal to take a COVID-19 test, he said.
“I have my own personal convictions with regard to the coronavirus,” Griffin told me. “I don’t think the virus is what the government is telling us it is. I don’t think it’s as dangerous as they say it is.” He said he believes pandemic numbers “are being manipulated.”
Griffin said he spent one night in the first jail. He described it as “a dog kennel, the most inhumane place I’ve ever seen in my life.” The cells were tiny and had steel bunk beds with no mattresses and “every different kind of bug you could imagine, crawling around everywhere.”
The second jail wasn’t as bad, he said. But he was locked up 23 hours per day. The food was “barely” fit for human consumption, he said. A typical dinner was “peanut butter and jelly with a scoop of macaroni salad.”
After his release, when returning to New Mexico, “Roanoke was on my list,” based on his Jan. 6-7 experience here, Griffin said. He stayed once again at the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown. That night he had dinner at Billy’s on Market Street based on the recommendation of a hotel employee.
Griffin ordered prime rib. He described it as “as good a meal as I’ve ever had . . . Especially after what I’d been eating the previous three weeks.”
Why did Griffin declare to his colleagues on the Otero County Commission that he would return armed for the inauguration in Washington? He told me it was because he and his 6-year-old son have been the subject of violent threats.
“I wanted to make sure people knew I embraced my Second Amendment rights,” Griffin said. “I’m not going to be a sitting duck.”
He also told me that “without a doubt” the election of Joe Biden to the White House was “fraudulent.”
Does he regret making that Jan. 7 video in Roanoke — the one in which he predicted the next rally at the Capitol would leave” blood running out of that building?”
“I wouldn’t necessarily say I have any regrets, to be honest with you,” Griffin told me. “I know that God works through all things for good. I have a deep love and compassion for God.”
Will Griffin be returning to Roanoke?
He told me his next court date hasn’t yet been set. But he said he wouldn’t rule out a stop in the Star City, either on his way to Washington or on his way back to New Mexico.
Griffin said he believes he’s facing up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine, based on the charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
He added: “I’m not going to plead [guilty] to charges I didn’t commit. I expect to have my day in court.”
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
