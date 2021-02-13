CASEY: Meet Couy Griffin, the alleged insurrectionist from New Mexico who loves Roanoke

“What a nice community you all have,” Griffin said. “I love Roanoke. It’s a great place. Great people.” (He said he doesn’t personally know anyone here.)

During our conversation, Griffin said he’s been charged with two misdemeanors. As he understands them, one is for trespassing on the Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot. The other, he added, is for entering the Capitol building. He vehemently denied he ventured inside that day.

[According to federal court documents, Griffin is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and engaging in disorderly conduct that disrupts or impedes government business or official functions.]

He said he left Washington the afternoon of the riot, along with another guy who’d traveled there with him. They headed south and stopped in Roanoke that night, where they checked into the Hampton Inn & Suites. During the video shoot at the hotel the next day, the other guy handled the camera.

In the recording, Griffrin said: “You want to say that was violence? No sir. No ma’am. No, we could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. You know, if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because then there’s going to be blood running out of that building.”