CASEY: Money from limerick-contest book will support children's literacy program

The nonprofit also solicited shelf-stable food from church pantries and other organizations affected by the shutdown, and supplied that to families who could cook their own meals. In all, Hess said, Kids Soar served 42,000 meals during the pandemic.

Kids Soar reopened its literacy program for students in September, at 30% of past capacity due to pandemic control guidelines. Hess said it also expanded to a second location, inside the community center at Villages of Lincoln, the public housing complex known formerly as Lincoln Terrace.

It's operating on a $230,000 annual budget, which is less than half the $489,000 budget it had last year, Hess said. That's because its literacy programs aren't functioning at full capacity.

All of the children served by Kids Soar get scholarships into the program that are funded by grants and donations. The group also requires its clients' parents to attend workshops on financial literacy, parenting skills, healthy eating and other topics.

