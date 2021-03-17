CASEY: Money from limerick-contest book will support children's literacy program

When last we left the issue of pandemic limericks and a reader contest for the best one, Sally Mook of Blacksburg took the prize and won lunch with yours truly and my friend Gary Hunt, who inspired the challenge.
Hunt, meanwhile, was most of the way done preparing a book of the entries that he could sell to raise money for a worthy local nonprofit. The hanging question was, which one?
A number of readers offered suggestions. Hunt ultimately chose Kids Soar, a 32-year-old children, youth and family services program that's found itself in a pinch during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The faith-based nonprofit resides at Trinity United Methodist Church on Mountain Avenue at Third Street in Roanoke's Old Southwest neighborhood. It has 16 employees and 300 to 350 annual volunteers who teach reading and literacy skills to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
"COVID closed us down and we reopened three days later as an emergency food bank," said Candace Hess, the group's executive director. (She's also a mom of five boys.)
Working with another program called Take Out Hunger, funded by the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, Kids Soar arranged for 250 restaurant meals to be delivered weekly to the homes of some of its students, an enterprise that lasted for seven weeks. (A number of other local organizations also collaborated with the Community Foundation to deliver restaurant meals.)
The nonprofit also solicited shelf-stable food from church pantries and other organizations affected by the shutdown, and supplied that to families who could cook their own meals. In all, Hess said, Kids Soar served 42,000 meals during the pandemic.
Kids Soar reopened its literacy program for students in September, at 30% of past capacity due to pandemic control guidelines. Hess said it also expanded to a second location, inside the community center at Villages of Lincoln, the public housing complex known formerly as Lincoln Terrace.
It's operating on a $230,000 annual budget, which is less than half the $489,000 budget it had last year, Hess said. That's because its literacy programs aren't functioning at full capacity.
All of the children served by Kids Soar get scholarships into the program that are funded by grants and donations. The group also requires its clients' parents to attend workshops on financial literacy, parenting skills, healthy eating and other topics.
Hunt told me Wednesday that he's already received orders and checks for the volume. Its working title is “Laughing in the Face of the Virus: Limericks in the COVID age.” (If you want to order one, contact Hunt directly at bookbagsanta@verizon.net)
Local caricaturist and artist Kyle Edgell has delivered three drawings that will serve as inside illustrations. Hunt said as soon as he gets Edgell's rendition of the cover, he'll send the manuscript to an Ohio self-publisher called 48 Hour Books.
The 127-page book will feature limericks by 115 different people, most of whom reside in Western Virginia. (Some sent in as many as 10 limericks.) A few entrants are in Canada.
So far Hunt has also collected 61 checks from people who've already ordered 75 copies of the $6.50 book. Many of those checks were for $10, or $20 and one guy sent in a check for $6.50 plus another check for $25 to help with the publication costs.
In all, the checks total $805. If/when he gets to $900 in orders, that will leave $400 or more after printing costs for Kids Soar.
"That's wonderful," Hess told me Wednesday "When I talked to [Hunt], I couldn't believe it. That was amazing."
The cause of children's literacy aligns well with Bookbag Santa, a different nonprofit Hunt, who's 70, formed more than 20 years ago to support impoverished students in Belize. He organizes low-cost educational "mission" trips to Placenia, a gorgeous Belizean fishing village and beach town along the Caribbean.
The travelers each agree to carry with them as "luggage" 100 pounds of mostly unused, recycled school supplies Hunt rescues from trash bins at Roanoke schools.
During the visit to Belize, Hunt arranges ceremonies to present the supplies to children at different elementary schools. I and my wife, Donna, went on the 2015 trip to Belize.
Normally, Hunt works part-time as a handyman for Carilion Clinic. But he's been on furlough since last March and has had a lot of time on his hands.
We launched the limerick contest Feb. 24 after Hunt emailed me a bunch related to the pandemic that he composed mostly out of boredom. The contest concluded March 7.
One of the contest entrants was Jan Keister, administrator for Kids Soar. She composed this limerick about the organization and Hess:
At Kids Soar you'll meet Candace Hess
Who helps kids without undue stress
Each gets taught, then is fed,
Homework done, books are read,
She's handled Corona the best!
During the pandemic, Hess "also started a telephone tutoring program called 'Book Buddies' and sent home meals, books and children's activities to families," Keister said.
