CASEY: New book focuses on Texas Tavern history and lore

A deep examination into the origins of Roanoke’s most famous restaurant yields a stew of improbable ingredients that came together nearly a century ago.
One’s an alert huckster from Indiana who was named after a famed British mathematician. He crisscrossed the country promoting a low-rent circus — the Gentry Dog and Pony Show — and later, Ringling Brothers.
Second: a hotel/restaurant in San Antonio that served delicious chili. Third: a seven-seat diner in the Hoosier state that made and sold quick meals cheap. Into that mix you can also toss the Great Depression, a devastated economy and a somewhat less-affected railroad town in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.
The basic story goes like this: Former circus advance man Isaac Newton Bullington — aka “Nick” — took a chili recipe he wheedled from a Texas chef and used it in a tiny eatery he founded in 1928 in blue-collar New Castle, Indiana.
It succeeded. But in February 1930, as the Great Depression shuttered the town’s factories, Bullington dismantled the very first Texas Tavern and moved it to 114 Church Ave. here in Roanoke. In the process, he expanded to 10 seats.
And that’s how it’s remained through three successive generations of family ownership.
You can glean all of the above and much, much more from “Texas Tavern: Four Generations of the Millionaires Club,” a new book published by Mercer University Press. Author Shari Dragovich will sign copies at the restaurant during lunchtime Sunday.
Among the book’s 144 pages are scores of color and black-and-white photos, and advertising bric-a-brac that dates all the way back to when hamburgers sold for a nickel and bowls of the TT’s signature “chile” cost a dime.
There’s even a chapter titled “Ives and Casey Columns,” which (blush) not unfavorably compares yours truly to the legendary womanizer, pool hustler and all-around instigator Mike Ives. (He was also a World-News columnist.)
“I think she did a fantastic job,” said TT owner Matt Bullington, the fourth in his family to run the joint. He called the book “a cornucopia of lots of stories that are fit to print,” and added: “There are many more that were not.”
“Visually, they’ve tied in old stuff with new stuff,” Bullington said. “She did a great job weaving in all the generations.”
Dragovich, 45, is a mother of five who grew up in rural Illinois and works as primary dining writer for The Roanoker magazine. She moved here seven years ago with her husband, Tony, and their five kids. “Texas Tavern” is her first book.
It’s part of a Mercer University Press series, “Food and the American South,” which “explores the central and profound role that food and foodways play in understanding the South’s past, its present, and its future.”
Among its fans are Nelson Harris, the local minister, historian and former mayor. In a laudatory blurb, Harris called the book “one part biography, two parts food — with a generous mix of local history and seasoned with delicious anecdotes. ... Dragovich’s timely work about a timeless institution and the family behind it all is literary soul food.”
Dragovich spent two years researching and writing “Texas Tavern,” and she dove really deep. That included winding through miles of microfilm in the Virginia Room at the Roanoke Main Library and countless hours digging through boxes of memorabilia stashed in Matt and Molly Bullington’s Deyerle neighborhood basement.
She also put in time behind the famed restaurant’s bare metal counter.
“The night I worked at the tavern was eye-opening and super-affirming about all the crazy stories I’ve heard,” Dragovich told me. “They’re really true. ... The later you go, and the more intoxicated the customers are, the more magnificent the tavern becomes.”
One legendary tale she heard recounted was of an ill-fated hold-up attempt by a determined woman brandishing a revolver.
As the stickup artist aimed her pistol at the grillman’s head, he shrugged and said, “No, I’m not giving you the money — move on,” Dragovich said. “The patrons just kept eating their food.” (The handgun turned out to be unloaded.)
Another, which Dragovich personally experienced, concerns an elderly — and sober — couple who each ordered a bowl of “chile” late one night. The old guy stared at Dragovich for an uncomfortably long time. Finally, he said, “Ma’am, I’ve been coming to the Texas Tavern for 50 years. I’ve just never seen a woman behind the counter.”
“I couldn’t tell if he was disgusted, sad or whatever,” Dragovich chuckled.
And then there was the infamous break-in that occurred one Christmas — the only day of the year the Texas Tavern is closed. Security cameras captured images of the burglar’s backside, and his trousers slipping a bit as he climbed over the counter.
It became known in the news as the “Case of the Bare-Bottomed Bandit.” Matt Bullington’s dad, the late Jim Bullington, capitalized on the publicity and offered a $500 reward to whomever could “crack the case.” Patrons jokingly dubbed the thief “the butt-crack bandit.”
Dragovich told me that an interview she conducted with Harris, early in her work on the book, served as a guide as she melded facts about the Texas Tavern and its operators with American food-service history and anecdotes by employees and patrons.
During that, Harris raised an overarching question: “I kind of want to know how a 10-stool diner with a dented counter becomes an icon,” he told her. “What makes a place more than a place?”
For the answers to that, you’ll have to buy the book.
