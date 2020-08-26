CASEY: New book focuses on Texas Tavern history and lore

Another, which Dragovich personally experienced, concerns an elderly — and sober — couple who each ordered a bowl of “chile” late one night. The old guy stared at Dragovich for an uncomfortably long time. Finally, he said, “Ma’am, I’ve been coming to the Texas Tavern for 50 years. I’ve just never seen a woman behind the counter.”

“I couldn’t tell if he was disgusted, sad or whatever,” Dragovich chuckled.

And then there was the infamous break-in that occurred one Christmas — the only day of the year the Texas Tavern is closed. Security cameras captured images of the burglar’s backside, and his trousers slipping a bit as he climbed over the counter.

It became known in the news as the “Case of the Bare-Bottomed Bandit.” Matt Bullington’s dad, the late Jim Bullington, capitalized on the publicity and offered a $500 reward to whomever could “crack the case.” Patrons jokingly dubbed the thief “the butt-crack bandit.”

Dragovich told me that an interview she conducted with Harris, early in her work on the book, served as a guide as she melded facts about the Texas Tavern and its operators with American food-service history and anecdotes by employees and patrons.