CASEY: Novel looks back on Radford U's turbulent past

“One administrator told me if I continued doing what I was doing, ‘I’ll make sure you never get a job in the state of Virginia or anywhere else,’” Clarke said.

“It’s historical fiction,” said Boswell, “but [Clarke] said almost everything in the book actually happened.”

Clarke told me Martin hired him into a tenure-track associate professor’s position after a single brief interview, only days after he’d defended his doctoral thesis at the University of Virginia. At the time, that was unusual, Clarke said. Most newly minted PhDs could at best hope for a lower-echelon assistant professor gig.

“He wasn’t interested in my academic background,” Clarke told me. “What he saw on my [resume] was that I had worked two summers as an analyst at the CIA and I had a [law degree].

“Martin said, ‘I like that. You’re not one of those radicals like those pinkos in Blacksburg,’” Clarke recalled. “The ACLU was like the Politburo of the Communist Party to Martin.”

At that time, Clarke said, Radford was a repressive place. He served as advisor to chapters of the Young Republicans and Young Democrats. Leaders from both groups were in his office every week, complaining about the same things.