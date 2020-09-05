CASEY: Novel's publication produces memories of Radford in the 60s

Another memory came from Doug Thompson, a journalist in Floyd County who began his career at the tender age of 11 in Farmville. By 19, Thompson was a full-time staffer for The Roanoke Times. He once ended up covering a Radford court case over an iguana.

Its student owner “left it with a [male] faculty member to take care of during her summer break when she went to Europe,” Thompson recalled. “But he apparently thought she had given it to him and he gave it to another student.”

The first student later took the second student to court in an effort to get her pet back.

“Bob Motley, who worked across the newsroom for the afternoon paper, and I got into a ‘pun war’ in stories about the iguana fight. Bob called it the ‘lizard at odds’ and I said there was a pet lizard at Radford who was saying ‘Iguana go home.’

“Our puns got so bad that Barton Morris, then the executive editor, came into the newsroom and told both of us that if either used anything that remotely resembled a pun on any story, both of us would be looking for another job.

“I later learned that [Charles] Martin did not like the puns and had complained to Morris.”