CASEY: Plans for prize for best 2022 Dano Awards nomination go up in smoke

Every year around this time, we solicit reader nominations for one of the most sought-after awards anywhere. Those are the annual Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity.

Bestowed in the last column of each year, and divided into sarcastic categories such as “Most prolonged whine by an elected official,” the Danos celebrate guffaw-provoking foibles of Virginia newsmakers during the previous 12 months.

You can think of the awards as akin to the Nobel Prizes for ignorance, or the Oscars of inanity. (For obvious reasons, the award is named after me.)

Last year was the first that we offered a prize for cleverest and most chuckle-producing nomination. That ploy actually spurred a handful of entries. Two winning readers (Barney Hammond and Jane Hurt) collected copies of “Memories of the Roanoke and New River Valleys: A Pictorial History of the Early Years.”

This year, I had a brilliant idea to make the contest even more exciting, by offering 100% legal homegrown marijuana as the prize for best Dano nomination. Then I checked the Virginia Code, specifically Section 4.1-1108.

It’s titled: “Consuming marijuana or marijuana products, or offering to another, in a public place; penalty.” The first line of text reads: “Any person who violates this section is subject to a civil penalty of no more than $25 for a first offense.”

Well shucks. Perhaps I’m misconstruing that title, but a daily newspaper is more or less “a public place,” right? Although privately owned, it’s certainly a public institution and public forum for ideas. And its for sale to the public, in public places like convenience stores and groceries.

That line of reasoning suggests it might be illegal for me to offer pot in a newspaper column. And frankly, I couldn’t risk the infamy of being charged with such an infraction — especially not with a 64-year-long unblemished record.

So instead we’re offering a different prize you can win.

It’s another book — a bestseller titled “You Can’t Win.” It’s the best and most unflinching autobiography I’ve ever read. Seriously.

The turn-of-the-century memoir was authored by a character named Jack Black, although it’s still unclear whether that was a pseudonym. “You Can’t Win” became a national sensation when it was first published in 1926, and it went through several printings.

The book spurred a Broadway play that flopped, and after Jack Black’s semi-mysterious death, it eventually was forgotten. Then in 1988, after the copyright had expired, AMOK Press re-issued it. Yet another publisher reissued it again in 2000.

The unsullied copy I have is the British second printing of the second reissue. Which ought to give you some idea of the tome’s enduring value.

In the late 1800s, Jack Black was the only-child of a married couple in Missouri. After his mom died, Jack ran away, at age 14. Soon, the boy hooked up with a band of hobos. With them, and at other times alone, he traveled North America via rail.

The hobo culture raised him into adulthood, imparting all the most important hobo life skills. One was how to commit a burglary. Another was effective mugging.

Elder hobos also taught young Jack about safe-cracking, gambling, how to smoke opium and they schooled him in hobo ethics, too. And where to best fence stolen booty. (The answer to that question was Pocatello, Idaho, and the fence was a madam nicknamed “Salt Chunk Mary.”)

The chief result was, Jack Black ended up spending a lot of his young adulthood in American and Canadian jails and prisons.

The last prison walls Jack Black ever saw were in California, where he was locked up in a hellish penitentiary with an indefinite sentence. If I recall correctly, Black nearly died there. Then somehow, he caught the attention of Fremont Older, a San Francisco newspaper editor.

Older asked the then-governor of California (or perhaps it was a friendly judge) to parole Jack Black. The official in question agreed, provided Older gave Black a job. And that’s how Jack Black came to spend many of his latter years as the newspaper’s librarian, in the morgue of the publication Older edited.

When he wasn’t clipping and filing newspaper articles, Black wrote “You Can’t Win,” about his life of crime. First it was serialized in Older’s newspaper, then later reformatted as a book of 265 pages. Its chief point is about redemption: If a blackguard like Jack Black was redeemable, everybody else is, too.

Black dedicated the book to Older, and a judge, and “to the unnamed friend who sawed me out of the San Francisco jail and to that dirty, disreputable crippled beggar, ‘Sticks’ Sullivan who picked the buckshot out of my back — under the bridge — at Baraboo, Wisconsin.”

The American poet, journalist and biographer Carl Sandburg called it “a superb piece of autobiography, testimony that cannot be impeached.”

Sandburg added: “While it is a statement of American tragedy, it has laughter, brevity, style; as a book to pass the time away with, it is in a class with the best fiction.”

The famed lawyer Clarence Darrow called it “a book that was needed and it should be widely read.”

It was even reviewed by the London Times Literary Supplement : “Those readers … who enjoy hairbreathed captures and hairbreathed escapes, court trials and prison floggings, burglary and sudden death, vividly brought before them on the printed pages, are here provided with a satisfying and sufficiently gruesome meal.”

So that’s what you could win if you contrive the best 2022 “Dano Award” nomination, based on news of the past year.

Email those to dan.casey@roanoke.com, and make sure you include your locality of residence and a phone number. I won’t share the latter — that’s for contact purposes only.

You might also want to cross your fingers that the Virginia General Assembly clarifies the ambiguity of the marijuana code section cited above.

If it ever clearly become legal to offer marijuana in a newspaper, that might clear the way for me giving away some wacky tobacky for the 2023 Dano nominations.

But don’t hold your breath on that one.