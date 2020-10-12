CASEY: Postal Service cancels mail distributions at Brandon Oaks

“Because that is a disgusting article that you put in the people’s hands. It, it cannot happen. That is just so biased and unfair and untrue, it is disgusting. You know, I hope Dan Casey gets fired over this and I hope your newspaper gets shut down.”

Another was William Adams of Roanoke, who sent this email:

“Look for Hillary Rotten Clinton to be in prison because she is a criminal,” Adams wrote. “The BLM antifa KGB might put Trump in a gulag but they will have to take over the country first.”

From those, it seems Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real affliction. Fortunately, more readers I heard from liked the column rather than despised it.

One was Dr. Kellogg Hunt of Roanoke. Until 1991, the retired physician served as chief of medicine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. That’s the hospital that recently treated President Trump for coronavirus.

“Super article. Congratulations!” Hunt wrote in an email. “Mocking in print these two rotten bums will hopefully get through to some readers (voters) who are not paying enough attention to the facts.”

He wasn’t the only one.