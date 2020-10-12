CASEY: Postal Service cancels mail distributions at Brandon Oaks

The Oct. 6 column looked into recent, pandemic-related mail delivery problems at Brandon Oaks, one of Roanoke’s premier senior living communities.
If you recall, only one of the three postal workers who drops mail at Brandon Oaks would consent to pandemic control guidelines such as temperature checks and screening questions prior to admittance. Brandon Oaks Executive Director Ben Burks said that person’s name was Kimberly.
As a result, residents’ mail would be distributed to individual mailboxes only on the three or four days per week Kimberly happened to show up. The other days, the mail sat undistributed, until Kimberly showed up again.
The Postal Service moved with lightning-like speed to “fix” the issue, the very day after the column appeared. How? It forbade Kimberly from distributing the mail to individual boxes.
I learned that Wednesday in an email from Brandon Oaks resident Tom Tielking.
“Ben Burks advised today that Kimberly is no longer allowed to deliver mail to Brandon Oaks residents. The staff is gearing up to deliver the mail that will be dropped off in bulk by the Post Office,” Tielking wrote.
“The culture of accommodation begins at the top. Clearly, the Post Office is no longer the beloved organization it once was,” Tielking said.
In that column, a Postal Service spokesman said two federal laws forbade postal workers from complying with pandemic health screenings. But you know what? Federal laws can be rewritten by members of Congress.
So if I lived in Brandon Oaks, I’d be calling my federal lawmakers and urging them to rewrite those laws. Rep. Ben Cline’s office number is 540-857-2676. Sen. Mark Warner’s is 877-676-2759. And Sen. Tim Kaine’s is 540-682-5693.
Some readers were outraged at the Sept. 15 column that recounted my “dream” about a conversation between cellmates Donald Trump and Jerry Falwell Jr. as they commiserated inside a federal prison one day in the near future.
Below’s an anonymous voicemail message I received after that column. (I returned his call and left a message to call me back, but he hasn’t.)
“I’m calling about the article Dan Casey wrote about Trump’s being in jail. Disgusting. I’m sorry you don’t believe in world peace, and save the children, and a good economy. So I believe y’all just need to move out of the country if you don’t like our president.
“Because that is a disgusting article that you put in the people’s hands. It, it cannot happen. That is just so biased and unfair and untrue, it is disgusting. You know, I hope Dan Casey gets fired over this and I hope your newspaper gets shut down.”
Another was William Adams of Roanoke, who sent this email:
“Look for Hillary Rotten Clinton to be in prison because she is a criminal,” Adams wrote. “The BLM antifa KGB might put Trump in a gulag but they will have to take over the country first.”
From those, it seems Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real affliction. Fortunately, more readers I heard from liked the column rather than despised it.
One was Dr. Kellogg Hunt of Roanoke. Until 1991, the retired physician served as chief of medicine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. That’s the hospital that recently treated President Trump for coronavirus.
“Super article. Congratulations!” Hunt wrote in an email. “Mocking in print these two rotten bums will hopefully get through to some readers (voters) who are not paying enough attention to the facts.”
He wasn’t the only one.
“Enjoyed your column this morning, although I imagine it will upset quite a few a Trump supporters,” wrote Rick Fell of Blacksburg. “One question though — do you think an orange prison jumpsuit would clash with Trump’s orange ‘tan?’ ”
And then there was Harry Bosen of Salem.
“Read your ‘dream’ article and it seems to me it is more of a premonition if not an outright wish,” Bosen wrote. “You are welcome to quote me among your to-be-expected negative cultist responses.”
Last but not least, I heard from readers about retired Radford history professor Ed Jervey. An Oct. 4 column called him “the professor who took down Radford College’s president.”
“I attended then-Radford College in 1966-1970 and can attest to the ridiculous rules and directions from [then-Radford President Charles] Martin mentioned by Dr. Jervey,” wrote Susan Marchi of Christiansburg. “We are preparing for our 50th reunion and have been reminded of our years there as well as the turbulence in the country during the ’60s.”
She called Jervey “one of the most loved and respected professors at Radford.”
Another Radford alum I heard from was Charles Warner of Stuarts Draft, who has a doctorate in education.
“I received a Master’s Degree from Radford College in 1967. The graduate program was the only part of the college that was co-ed at the time,” Warner wrote.
“Your Roanoke Times article refreshed my memory of Dr. Jervey. I’m sure he doesn’t remember me but I certainly remember him. His class in Civil War and Reconstruction was the best history I ever had. He had a way of making the topic come alive.”
Jervey, by the way, will turn 91 at the end of this month.
Thank you for all the emails, letters and phone calls, readers. Please keep those coming!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!