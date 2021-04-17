CASEY: Registration snafu with DMV costs Roanoke man $745 — so far

To understand Allen Fulcher’s beef with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, you first have to realize this guy likes his cars and motorcycles.
Currently, the retired railroad worker owns three Jaguars, one Plymouth, a Mercedes and a couple of Harley Davidsons, including the 1976 motorcycle that’s at the heart of his dispute.
It sounds as if the Roanoke resident’s collection is an occasionally changing vehicular menagerie. All are titled and registered in Fulcher’s name.
But sometime early last year, Fulcher said, he deactivated registration for a few vehicles that weren’t running, or that he didn’t use for one reason or another. That happened by mail, Fulcher said. Among those, he believed, was the registration on the 1976 Harley. The last time he rode it was 2015, Fulcher added.
But last summer he discovered otherwise. A July 15 notice from the DMV informed the 69-year-old that his insurer had terminated coverage on the motorcycle and notified the agency. Action from Fulcher was required, the notice said.
It offered him a few options. One was to reinstate the motorcycle’s insurance by Aug. 5, or pay a $600 Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee.
If he did neither, the notice advised, Fulcher could “Surrender your license plates by returning them to the DMV, or request that your plates be deactivated to retain them for later use. To deactivate plates or obtain information, visit www.dmvnow.com/deactivate”
Fulcher said at that point he deactivated the motorcycle’s plates online, via a simple-appearing online tool the DMV offers. Apparently, that failed to work and Fulcher didn’t realize it.
Fulcher received another letter from the DMV dated Aug. 12. Titled “Order of Suspension,” it informed him his driver’s license would be suspended as of Sept. 11. He could avoid that by providing evidence of insurance on the motorcycle as of Aug. 5.
Alternatively, the order stated, Fulcher could pay the $600 Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee. If Fulcher chose that route, the letter added, the DMV required Fulcher to have his insurer “file form SR22 ‘Certificate of Insurance’ with the DMV for all vehicles registered in your name for a period of 3 years ending 9/11/2023.”
To Fulcher, that seemed like a tough nut to crack for a couple of reasons.
The big one has to do with Fulcher’s auto insurer, Rockingham Mutual, under which he’s had coverage since 1979. Rockingham Mutual doesn’t issue SR22s. I confirmed that through Fulcher’s agent, Stacy Simmons of the Simmons Insurance Agency in Vinton.
Fulcher said he gets his homeowner’s insurance through Rockingham Mutual, too, and gets a discount on it because both kinds of policies are with the company.
Simmons told me he offered to shop all of Fulcher’s policies with another auto insurer that would issue SR22s. But that action has a potential drawback: Simmons said it would cost at least $25 per SR22 per year.
With seven vehicles, it adds up to $175 each year, for each of three years, just for the SR22 certificates. Of course, Fulcher would have to pay the new insurance premiums, too. And Fulcher would also have to change his homeowners policy at the same time, or risk losing the discount he’s now getting.
Simmons said Fulcher told him not to shop around, because Fulcher wanted to remain with Rockingham Mutual.
Sept. 11 came and the DMV suspended Fulcher’s driver’s license. After that, Fulcher paid a $600 Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee plus another $145 to reinstate his license. He also requested a DMV hearing.
In a Jan. 5 letter, the DMV granted the hearing, and said it was withdrawing Fulcher’s driver’s license suspension until the issue had been concluded. The telephone hearing would be March 25.
“If you have any information as to why the order of suspension should not be enforced, please provide it to us,” the letter said. “This information may result in cancellation of the order and a hearing may not be required.”
On March 15, Fulcher sent a letter by FedEx to the agency, explaining he tried deactivating the registration on the motorcycle months before, both by mail and online, but it seemed the DMV had recognized neither.
For the online deactivation, “He’s not computer savvy, so he had a friend do it,” Simmons told me.
Also in the letter, Fulcher told the DMV that its demand for the SR22s was infeasible because his insurer doesn’t issue them. And that switching insurers would cost him substantial amounts of money both for his auto and homeowners’ policies.
“This is a steep penalty,” he wrote.
Fulcher couldn’t believe that all the above was happening because of some hiccup with deactivation on an antique motorcycle he hadn’t ridden in six years.
I asked the DMV about this case but for privacy reasons the agency said it could not discuss the particulars.
“While we are happy to discuss Mr. Fulcher’s situation with him, unfortunately we cannot discuss the details with you,” spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin said. “Based on our experience, we have found that most insurance companies issue SR-22s.”
Fulcher’s March 25 telephone hearing did not go well. Fulcher told me he could barely hear the DMV examiner. “She sounded like she was in a barrel,” he said.
He said the hearing examiner told him the DMV was having telephone problems that day. And, “she said I wasn’t ready,” Fulcher said. She rescheduled the hearing.
He asked about his letter of explanation. She acknowledged receiving it. He thought that would resolve his problems. She told him, “It does not work that way,” Fulcher said. He also said she was short with him on the phone.
Could Fulcher have done anything else?
Yes — under normal circumstances. Fulcher could have turned in the motorcycle’s license plates at the DMV personally before Aug. 5. Or used an in-person visit to deactivate the motorcycle’s registration. He said that’s the way he normally would have done it.
But as we all know, 2020 was anything but normal. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMVs were closed, except by advance appointment. Last year even computer-savvy people were having trouble securing one of those. I heard from many of them.
Fulcher’s paid $745 so far. And he’s looking at another $525 in fees for three years worth of SR22s for seven vehicles, if he changes insurance carriers, which may result in increased premiums plus the potential loss of the discount on his homeowners policy.
All because of a glitch in a system he doesn’t understand, and a pandemic that suddenly and fundamentally changed the way the agency operates.
When will this saga end? Perhaps on Wednesday, when Fulcher has his next telephone hearing.
Stay tuned.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey