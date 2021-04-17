CASEY: Registration snafu with DMV costs Roanoke man $745 — so far

With seven vehicles, it adds up to $175 each year, for each of three years, just for the SR22 certificates. Of course, Fulcher would have to pay the new insurance premiums, too. And Fulcher would also have to change his homeowners policy at the same time, or risk losing the discount he’s now getting.

Simmons said Fulcher told him not to shop around, because Fulcher wanted to remain with Rockingham Mutual.

Sept. 11 came and the DMV suspended Fulcher’s driver’s license. After that, Fulcher paid a $600 Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee plus another $145 to reinstate his license. He also requested a DMV hearing.

In a Jan. 5 letter, the DMV granted the hearing, and said it was withdrawing Fulcher’s driver’s license suspension until the issue had been concluded. The telephone hearing would be March 25.

“If you have any information as to why the order of suspension should not be enforced, please provide it to us,” the letter said. “This information may result in cancellation of the order and a hearing may not be required.”

On March 15, Fulcher sent a letter by FedEx to the agency, explaining he tried deactivating the registration on the motorcycle months before, both by mail and online, but it seemed the DMV had recognized neither.