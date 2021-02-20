CASEY: Roanoke mom had a 'brush with Rush' back in 2005

“You should never say bad things about the dead, only good,” one wag tweeted. “Rush Limbaugh is dead. Good!”

Hollingsworth doesn’t subscribe to such sentiments. She fondly remembers the day in 2005 she called into “The Rush Limbaugh Show” (although she initially thought it occurred in 1999). It was hardly a spout-off-and-hang-up affair. Their conversation lasted a quite a while.

It happened that August; at the time Hollingsworth was working in a Salem factory where the Rush Limbaugh show played daily. Some might regard that as an unfair labor practice. But in that workplace it wasn’t unwelcome, Hollingsworth said.

After an initial jitter or two, she kicked off the conversation with just a tinge of sarcasm.

“It seems like to me that you just dismiss the environmental concerns just right offhand,” Hollingsworth told Limbaugh. “And what I’m trying to figure out is: Are you dismissing the harbingers of doom and gloom themselves [the environmentalists], or the environmental concern?”

So began a repartee that went on for more than 4,100 words. Hollingsworth estimated it lasted maybe five or six minutes. At one point, she recalled, Limbaugh carried her over a commercial break to continue. Judging by the transcript, he seemed charmed.