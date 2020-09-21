CASEY: Roughly $8,500 later, she's ditching her home warranty

I have friends who swear by their home warranties, which are basically insurance policies for anything that could go wrong in a house. Those folks pay premiums for the coverage, and the monthly cost is akin to dinner for two at a decent restaurant.

In return, they believe, they get some peace of mind. If any major appliances go on the fritz — or something else goes wrong in the plumbing, the heating, electrical or air-conditioning systems — they’re covered.

No worries about large and unanticipated expenses, such as thousands out of pocket for a new furnace.

Sheila Harper of Roanoke was in that crowd. She owns a couple of rental duplexes in northeast Roanoke. And since 2015, Harper’s been paying $70 per month on each for home warranties, via auto-withdrawals from her bank account.

Until recently, Harper had never made a claim.

Then on July 8, the washer-dryer combo machine in one of the duplexes broke. The ensuing weeks turned into a dizzying odyssey of “repairs” that fixed nothing, empty promises from customer service reps and buck-passing by people in at least three states.

Before we get deeply into those weeds, let me tell you just a little bit about Harper.