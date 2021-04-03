CASEY: She spent 5 months trying to cancel her satellite TV

Sometime last fall, Shields said she got fed up with AT&T because of another dispute with the company over a cellphone she bought at the store in September. That left her highly frustrated. And when she lost her satellite reception again around that time, Shields decided to end her relationship with the company.

On a few occasions, she tried to cancel the TV service by calling a DirecTV customer-service line. That didn’t work, either when she called from home, or using the phone at an AT&T store on Orange Avenue. In the latter case, a customer service rep hung up on her, Shields said.

When the company sent her another bill in October, she decided to pull the plug on DirecTV literally. Shields yanked the wires from its satellite modem to her 55-inch flat screen. Shields pulled the modem’s power cord from her wall outlet, too.

On Nov. 5, she boxed up the modem and its wires and, via United Parcel Service, sent the package to an Illinois address on the bill. She knew it got there, because she had a UPS tracking number. But the company continued to dun her.