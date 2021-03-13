CASEY: Since November, Roanoke nurse has been waiting for unemployment benefits

Mitsi Studebaker is 61 years old. Since she was 28, the Roanoke woman has worked as a nurse. In November she was working for a private-duty agency inside the home of a disabled 3-year-old girl.

“She had been real sick that day and actually stopped breathing,” Studebaker said Friday. “She went to the hospital. The next morning the mother texted me that [the little girl] had COVID.”

So did Studebaker, who said she began developing symptoms a day or two later, around Nov. 17. She tested positive, too.

The little girl recovered. But obviously, Studebaker couldn’t work while she was herself infected. So she temporarily left her job at that time, and filed a claim with the Virginia Employment Commission for pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Although Mitsi returned to work early in February, and said she filed weekly unemployment claims in the interim, she still hasn’t seen a dime of unemployment benefits. The VEC indicated those would be $377 per week — once it gets approved. Mitsi’s still waiting.

She’s not the only Roanoker I’ve heard from who’s in that boat. At least two others I spoke to last week have been waiting months for benefits, too.