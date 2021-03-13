CASEY: Since November, Roanoke nurse has been waiting for unemployment benefits

Mitsi Studebaker is 61 years old. Since she was 28, the Roanoke woman has worked as a nurse. In November she was working for a private-duty agency inside the home of a disabled 3-year-old girl.
“She had been real sick that day and actually stopped breathing,” Studebaker said Friday. “She went to the hospital. The next morning the mother texted me that [the little girl] had COVID.”
So did Studebaker, who said she began developing symptoms a day or two later, around Nov. 17. She tested positive, too.
The little girl recovered. But obviously, Studebaker couldn’t work while she was herself infected. So she temporarily left her job at that time, and filed a claim with the Virginia Employment Commission for pandemic-related unemployment benefits.
Although Mitsi returned to work early in February, and said she filed weekly unemployment claims in the interim, she still hasn’t seen a dime of unemployment benefits. The VEC indicated those would be $377 per week — once it gets approved. Mitsi’s still waiting.
She’s not the only Roanoker I’ve heard from who’s in that boat. At least two others I spoke to last week have been waiting months for benefits, too.
One’s a truck driver who left his job after schools closed last August so he could care for his and his wife’s 6-year-old daughter. (His wife works full time as a phlebotomist.) Another’s a woman laid off from her job in December with the human resources department at a Salem nonprofit. Neither wanted to be identified in the newspaper.
Mitsi and her husband Dwight Studebaker have had it rougher than many.
Dwight, 66, had a liver transplant 20 years ago, Mitsi said. That puts him at a higher risk for contracting the virus. Mitsi couldn’t risk exposing herself to her husband. So the day she got sick, Dwight went straight from his part-time office job to a hotel, where he stayed for the next 12 nights.
Their adult son and daughter covered the bill for his hotel stay, Mitsi told me.
Dwight “did not get COVID, thank God,” Mitsi said.
But he had to take leave from his job in January because of long-scheduled knee surgery, from which he’s still recovering. He’s not back at work yet, Mitsi said.
Meanwhile, her case of COVID-19 was not exactly mild. It started with body aches, she said, then headaches. Fever came later. The disease ultimately affected both of her lungs, she told me. At one point, she spent a day in the hospital.
“I had COVID pneumonia in both of my lungs,” Mitsi said. “I was sick, really sick, up until the first part of February.”
But her job didn’t include sick leave or any other benefits. She returned to work Feb. 4, with the approval of her doctor.
Mitsi told me she made “many many many” phone calls to the VEC beginning shortly after she left her job, but was unable to get through on the agency’s toll-free line.
At another point in December, she drove to the local VEC office on Thirlane Road. Two people there who appeared to be security guards offered her an opportunity to make an appointment for a phone call. She did and got it three weeks later from a woman.
Mitsi said that womann told her her claim would be processed, but she could not say when.
With Dwight also off work since January because of the knee surgery, how did the couple survive financially during the winter? They relied on kindness from relatives, friends and their church.
The Studebakers were able to postpone one mortgage payment for their home in Northeast Roanoke because of the 2020 CARES Act, which Congress enacted last spring, Mitsi said.
Their church, Villa Heights Baptist, picked up “two big bills,” Mitsi said. One of those was another month’s mortgage payment.
Besides that, the Studebakers’ Sunday school class took up a collection. Mitsi’s sister sent them a couple hundred dollars. And some friends gave them another $300.
While those sums helped the couple avoid foreclosure, other bills continued to mount.
“When I got back to work, I worked 10-12 hours every day, to try to get caught up,” Mitsi told me. “I’ve been working 50 hours per week trying to get these bills paid up.”
I asked the VEC why Mitsi has not received any unemployment benefits. Joyce Fogg, the agency’s spokeswoman, replied, “I cannot discuss individual cases.”
Fogg told me the current backlog of cases at the VEC numbers 1,500. In a March 5 story in the Virginian-Pilot, headlined “Virginians still waiting months for unemployment benefits after waiting on hold for hours,” Fogg said the backlog was at 168,000 cases as of mid-December.
At one point, Mitsi said, her sister called Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and spoke “to somebody” angrily.
“I finally did get another call [from the VEC Thursday],” Mitsi said. “I think it’s because my sister got so upset and called the governor.”
But the person on the other end of the line couldn’t tell Mitsi when she would get her benefits.
“She was just letting me know my claim was still pending and I wasn’t forgotten about,” Mitsi said.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” Mitsi added. “I was a nurse taking care of a patient when I got [COVID-19]. You pay into the system. Why can’t the system help you when you need it?”
Nearly three months of weekly benefits at $377 per week would come in handy right now.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
