CASEY: Slowpoke mail service riles customers in Roanoke and across Southwest Virginia

The craziest story I heard was from Gary Hall of Fairlawn (who actually sent me three different accounts). The first was about an Ebay purchase he made that shipped Dec. 12 from a small town in Indiana. According to the tracking number, it was supposed to be delivered Dec. 18.

“I checked the tracking number provided on Dec 15. Item was in Indianapolis. Each time I checked the tracking, it was still in Indianapolis. I quit checking after Dec. 27 or 28 and contacted the seller and advised them item may be lost.”

It finally showed up at Hall’s home on Jan 4.

But it was his third recent slowpoke-mail experience that really blew my mind.

“I have a PO Box in Pulaski that I have had for a lot of years and still receive some mail there. I received the notice that my box rent was due in December,” Hall wrote in an email.

Unfortunately, the day Hall visited the Pulaski post office to pay, nobody was there to take his check.

So, “I wrote a check for the rent, put it in the provided envelope that was addressed to the Pulaski postmaster, dropped it in the mail slot on Nov. 30. A week or two later I had not gotten a receipt for the rent so I asked the window mail clerk about it.”