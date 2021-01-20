CASEY: Slowpoke mail service riles customers in Roanoke and across Southwest Virginia

Why, nearly two weeks after New Year’s Day, was Connie Chandler still receiving holiday cards mailed before Christmas? Where’s her most recent credit card bill? She still hasn’t seen that. And the 86-year-old from Roanoke isn’t the only person asking those questions.
Chandler called me Jan. 12, the day she receive a holiday card that “was mailed before Christmas.”
“I never did get my credit card bill,” she said when we spoke Wednesday morning. “Last week, I got three cards that were sent three to four days before Christmas,” she told me. All were from out of town.
One was from Newark, Delaware, which is 333 miles northeast of Roanoke, on both the Maryland and Pennsylvania borders.
Another was from Smith Island, Maryland (pop. 149), in the southern Chesapeake Bay, just north of the Virginia border. Although it’s only 219 miles from the Star City, it’s way more isolated. The only way on or off the island is by boat.
Chandler can’t recall where the third was from. And where the heck is her Visa bill? That hasn’t arrived at all.
Then I heard from Randolph Walker, a musician and music teacher here in town. Since 2019, he’s also been the music director at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church on Grandin Road.
“One of my music students, who lives in Roanoke, mailed me a check, Walker told me in an email. “The envelope was postmarked in Greensboro on Dec. 30. The USPS delivered it to my Clarke Avenue, Roanoke, address on Jan. 16. Over two weeks for a First Class letter to go across town.”
Regina Snow of Galax swears she mailed her electric bill to Appalachian Power on Dec. 9.
“The check had not been received on Dec. 31st which was the date to avoid a late fee,” she said in an email. “So I paid the payment by phone which cost an extra $1.85. The original check finally cleared the bank on January 13th.”
That was 35 days after she sent it. She had to pay by phone for another payment she mailed Dec. 30. Although it cleared her bank only 12 days later, “both of these normally reach their destination within 5 days,” Snow added.
Bill Hackworth of Roanoke has experienced it, too, with mail from a friend in Davidsonville, Maryland, a 20-minute drive south of Annapolis.
They “mailed us a Christmas card and it was postmarked in Baltimore on Dec. 15. It arrived here yesterday (Jan. 19). 35 days!” he wrote. “Kind of makes you wonder how many absentee ballots are still en route in the postal system.”
Sheila Williams of Lexington wrote that during the first week of January, she and her husband received a number of Christmas cards that were postmarked mid-December. And she still has one mail issue that’s unresolved.
“I ordered a picture from a vendor I’ve used many times on Ebay on December 21st. It was shipped that day and made it to Los Angeles, California. It hasn’t moved since. That was a month ago. I realize that it had to come from the West Coast but It should have at least made it to Virginia by now. I know the mail system is backed up for various reasons, but that seems a little extreme.”
Carole Hawkins of Roanoke said she’s had several slowpoke mail experiences recently.
One was a Christmas card and letter from Searcy, Arkansas, where her sister lives. (It’s about 50 miles north of Little Rock.) Both were postmarked there Dec. 21, but didn’t arrive at her home until Jan. 10.
Another concerned a card Hawkins mailed before Christmas, but she didn’t say to where.
“Just this week a friend called me to say they’d received a Christmas card envelope from us (it had been opened) but no card was in the envelope. I’m sure I put a card in,” Hawkins wrote in an email.
She said she noticed the problems began sometime around September, because she and her sister exchange weekly snail-mailed letters, which they mail on Mondays.
“Up until about four months ago, it would take our letters about 4-5 days to get to each other’s houses. Now it’s taking 9-10 days or longer,” Hawkins wrote. “I recently asked our mailman about this and he just said, ‘there’s been a backup.’”
The craziest story I heard was from Gary Hall of Fairlawn (who actually sent me three different accounts). The first was about an Ebay purchase he made that shipped Dec. 12 from a small town in Indiana. According to the tracking number, it was supposed to be delivered Dec. 18.
“I checked the tracking number provided on Dec 15. Item was in Indianapolis. Each time I checked the tracking, it was still in Indianapolis. I quit checking after Dec. 27 or 28 and contacted the seller and advised them item may be lost.”
It finally showed up at Hall’s home on Jan 4.
But it was his third recent slowpoke-mail experience that really blew my mind.
“I have a PO Box in Pulaski that I have had for a lot of years and still receive some mail there. I received the notice that my box rent was due in December,” Hall wrote in an email.
Unfortunately, the day Hall visited the Pulaski post office to pay, nobody was there to take his check.
So, “I wrote a check for the rent, put it in the provided envelope that was addressed to the Pulaski postmaster, dropped it in the mail slot on Nov. 30. A week or two later I had not gotten a receipt for the rent so I asked the window mail clerk about it.”
“He told me that even though the distance from the mail slot to the window for processing is only about 20 feet, because I dropped it in the mail slot instead of handing it to the clerk, the envelope was sent to Greensboro.
“I then paid the rent again at the window. The clerk told me that if the original check was received they would put it in my PO Box because since I had paid it the second time they couldn’t apply another payment.”
Hall’s original check showed up in his post office box in Pulaski on Jan. 5 — 36 days after he’d deposited it in a mail slot there.
So what’s going on? Has the Postal Service been short-staffed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which grew worse and worse for most of last year and up to the present? Or is it the order — last summer — to yank mail collection boxes and high-speed processing machines by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy? (He was appointed by the former president.)
I asked Tad Kelley, the Postal Service’s spokesman for the Appalachian District. Here’s his reply:
“The Postal Service delivered a record amount of packages this holiday season in the midst of the pandemic, which significantly impacted our workforce availability. Capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail also led to temporary delays.
“These challenges were felt by shippers across the board. We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees and continue to work around the clock to deliver all packages and mail entered into our system, including returns.
“We regret all service problems experienced by our customers and thank them for their continued support and understanding.”
We customers regret them, too.
