CASEY: Soup for Seniors brings in smaller but respectable haul during pandemic

Many things got canceled in the past year — beginning with schools, live entertainment, sporting events, church services, graduation ceremonies and working in the office (for a lot of people). One thing that didn’t was the annual Soup for Seniors food collection drive.
The annual food-raising event helps thousands of the region’s neediest people by collecting canned and other shelf-stable foods during the first week of February. The proceeds provide emergency winter rations for housebound seniors who are often dependent on daily Meals on Wheels deliveries.
The Local Office on Aging had to retool its collection and distribution systems significantly this year. One important reason was to adopt pandemic-safety guidelines to help prevent COVID-19’s spread. Another reckoned with the reality that that many major food collectors — such as public schools — were closed.
Despite those challenges, the event pulled in donations of 33,377 food items, such as cans of soup, boxes of crackers or packets of oatmeal. (This year’s goal was 30,000 items, lower than in prior years because of the virus.)
The effort collected enough for 2,303 bags delivered to grateful recipients, said Ron Boyd, the LOA’s president and CEO.
“The weather played a huge part this year, because we had a lot of bad weather” during the collection and distribution weeks, Boyd said.
The 2021 totals were more than 20,000 items fewer compared to totals gathered in 2020, before the pandemic-related shutdowns. Last year, Soup for Seniors pulled in 54,962 items, according to the LOA. And like every year, certain organizations stood out because of the help they provided.
One that Boyd noted was the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Roanoke County Sheriff’s helped us tremendously by picking up at the Roanoke County schools as well as delivering to multiple places,” Boyd said. “They took on deliveries last minute as well which allowed us to get food bags in homes earlier than anticipated and before the winter storm.
“I think they had done some in prior years, but not to this extent. [This year] they did multiple shifts on multiple days.”
Another, Boyd said, was Black Dog Salvage in Southwest Roanoke. The sprawling antique, art and architectural goods emporium in Southwest Roanoke served as one of the central collections points this year.
Black Dog Salvage began accepting food items Jan. 30, and offered 10% off coupons to patrons who donated at least $10 worth of food. The business collected the items in an enclosed truck, then delivered it to the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul late in the week of Feb. 7.
Icy weather that week hampered and delayed the distribution from the church. As a result, it needed to be cleared of food for its Feb. 14 service.
“Though we had a shortage of volunteers, the lower volume of donations, having it segmented between collection and assembly and the ability to use the Black Dog Salvage truck for overflow made it all manageable,” Boyd told me. “They allowed us to use it to store big donations when we were overflowing at the church.”
Another key collection point was the Cave Spring Kroger, which solicited for donations for two weeks in February, Boyd said. Three cheers for employees who collected outside the supermarket.
Bank of Fincastle has long been a Soup for Seniors partner. Although these days its offices are open only for drive-thru or by advance appointment, the bank stationed collection boxes outside six locations.
Boyd also cited four Roanoke County schools for contributions. They are Hidden Valley Middle School; Hidden Valley High School, Northside High School and Burlington Elementary. The latter, you may recall, is a Title I school in northern Roanoke County that donated more in 2017 than any other entity.
Boyd said Soup for Seniors saw an increase in cash and check donations this year.
“There’s some still trickling in but donations received are going to be approximately $10,000,” he said.
Soup for Seniors started in 2006. My predecessor in this space, Shanna Flowers, was its first journalist champion.
The program was the brainchild of Barbara James, the longtime director of the LOA’s Foster Grandparents and Senior Companion programs. She created the event as a “Make A Difference Day” program to help needy seniors, during a time when the George W. Bush administration was encouraging small, community based charitable efforts.
After James retired in 2010, the LOA changed the event’s timing to coincide with the Super Bowl on the first Sunday in February.
Though the collection exceeded its 2021 goal, it was still far below 2015 totals, which brought in more than 65,000 different food items.
