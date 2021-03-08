CASEY: Soup for Seniors brings in smaller but respectable haul during pandemic

The 2021 totals were more than 20,000 items fewer compared to totals gathered in 2020, before the pandemic-related shutdowns. Last year, Soup for Seniors pulled in 54,962 items, according to the LOA. And like every year, certain organizations stood out because of the help they provided.

One that Boyd noted was the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Roanoke County Sheriff’s helped us tremendously by picking up at the Roanoke County schools as well as delivering to multiple places,” Boyd said. “They took on deliveries last minute as well which allowed us to get food bags in homes earlier than anticipated and before the winter storm.

“I think they had done some in prior years, but not to this extent. [This year] they did multiple shifts on multiple days.”

Another, Boyd said, was Black Dog Salvage in Southwest Roanoke. The sprawling antique, art and architectural goods emporium in Southwest Roanoke served as one of the central collections points this year.

Black Dog Salvage began accepting food items Jan. 30, and offered 10% off coupons to patrons who donated at least $10 worth of food. The business collected the items in an enclosed truck, then delivered it to the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul late in the week of Feb. 7.