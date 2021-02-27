CASEY: The former 'Capital of the Confederacy' rings a bell for voters' rights

If you went back in time to peg the date for a sudden a hue and cry about “voter fraud,” you’d sooner or later stumble upon June 25, 2013. That was the day a 5-4 majority on the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a key section of the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act.

Among other things, the act held that nine states (all of them Southern, aside from Alaska) and certain jurisdictions in six other states could not make basic voting changes without pre-approval by the U.S. Department of Justice.

All of them (Virginia was one of the states) had long track records of suppressing minority voters, via polls tests and/or taxes or other means.

But in 2013, the Supreme Court threw out that provision in deciding Shelby County v. Holder, a case from Alabama. Soon thereafter began cries that American elections were swamped by a scourge of so-called “voter fraud.”

You probably remember hearing some of those. It was outrageous, the criers maintained, that you could vote without a photo ID — but that you needed one to purchase beer. That heavy-on-rhetoric, light-on-facts argument caught fire even here in Virginia. Then controlled by Republicans, the Virginia legislature responded by enacting a law that required voter-photo ID the same year as the Shelby County decision came down.