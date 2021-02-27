CASEY: The former 'Capital of the Confederacy' rings a bell for voters' rights

If you went back in time to peg the date for a sudden a hue and cry about “voter fraud,” you’d sooner or later stumble upon June 25, 2013. That was the day a 5-4 majority on the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a key section of the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act.
Among other things, the act held that nine states (all of them Southern, aside from Alaska) and certain jurisdictions in six other states could not make basic voting changes without pre-approval by the U.S. Department of Justice.
All of them (Virginia was one of the states) had long track records of suppressing minority voters, via polls tests and/or taxes or other means.
But in 2013, the Supreme Court threw out that provision in deciding Shelby County v. Holder, a case from Alabama. Soon thereafter began cries that American elections were swamped by a scourge of so-called “voter fraud.”
You probably remember hearing some of those. It was outrageous, the criers maintained, that you could vote without a photo ID — but that you needed one to purchase beer. That heavy-on-rhetoric, light-on-facts argument caught fire even here in Virginia. Then controlled by Republicans, the Virginia legislature responded by enacting a law that required voter-photo ID the same year as the Shelby County decision came down.
There were actual voter-suppression consequences, as we learned in November 2014. One victim was Virginia Whittaker, a community matriarch from Eggleston who at the time was 93. The 2013 law prevented her from casting a general election ballot the following year. Whittaker had failed to renew her driver’s license — because she’d quit driving.
The retired teacher got turned away at the 2014 polls even though everybody there knew her, because Whittaker had worked there as an elections judge for years. (Whittaker, by the way, died this past November.)
Other Southern states, freed from the yoke of Justice Department pre-clearance, rushed to enact a variety of voting restrictions. Among the most egregious were purges of voter rolls and the closure of hundreds of polling places — the latter was ostensibly to save money.
In the eight years after the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights counted 1,688 polling places in the South that closed after the Supreme Court’s decision. Not surprisingly, most were in areas with high proportions of minority voters.
After Democrats regained control of the Virginia General Assembly in the 2019 elections, the legislature repealed the commonwealth’s expensive, cumbersome and silly voter photo ID law. It expanded early voting, too. And now Virginia lawmakers have gone a step further, with the 2021 Voting Rights Act of Virginia. You could call that a Virginia-centric version of the 1965 federal law.
The measure passed a final vote Thursday and is now headed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk. To a certain extent, it codifies in Virginia law the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Sponsored by Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News, the measure would require local boards of elections to seek public feedback — or permission from the Virginia attorney general — before implementing voting changes. On the Senate side, the measure’s chief sponsor was Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who’s now running for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Citizens, or the attorney general, could sue to block voting changes that negatively affected voters based on race or membership in a language minority. The law also would require election officials to furnish foreign-language voting materials in areas with large non-English-speaking populations.
And it would forbid at-large local elections if those dilute the effect of minority voters. (It’s unlikely that Roanoke, which has a majority-minority city council despite a 59% white population, would fall under that provision.)
In both chambers of the legislature, Democrats voted for the measure and Republicans voted against. Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said:
“The underlying ideas of enfranchisement or access to the polls are not at issue. … I believe those are laudable goals for conducting our elections. But we do not vote on ideas, we vote on laws. The problems arrive with the unintended consequences: cost to localities; hurting localities’ ability to adapt to changing circumstances during an election; conflicts of interests; and ambiguous language.”
Head said the measure allows for potential fines of up to $1,000 against poll workers who possibly made innocent mistakes, and that taxpayers could wind up paying a lot more.
“Throughout the process, we heard concerns from localities that the bills could lead to litigation by authorizing the Attorney General to institute a civil action if there was a reasonable cause to believe that any violation of an election law had occurred (Lines 18-20). This costly litigation could result in fines of $50,000 for a first violation and $100,000 for a second offense.”
Democrats, meanwhile, heralded the measure.
“Today, we are sending a clear message that Virginia will protect the right to vote, and we will not tolerate any voter suppression, discrimination or intimidation,” McClellan announced in a news release after final Senate passage of Price’s bill. “Thank you to Del. Price and all of the advocates who made Virginia the first state in the South to pass a Voting Rights Act.”
Though the Voting Rights Act of Virginia would have no effect on the rest of the country, it may well serve as a harbinger for the future direction of voting rights elsewhere. I’m thinking about Georgia, Arizona and Texas.
Those and some other states are rushing headlong into the same kind of demographic trends that in 2019 altered the balance of political power in Richmond.
Isn’t it nice to consider that the former “Capital of the Confederacy” is for once leading the way forward — instead in the reverse?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.