CASEY: The professor who took down Radford College's president

Martin “thought he could control the students’ and the faculty’s lives,” Jervey said.

Martin projected an image of a Baptist teetotaler, even though the faculty knew he drank hard liquor because he used to send underlings to an ABC store to buy it, Jervey said. About the only person who could possibly compare in terms of hypocrisy is President Donald Trump, Jervey told me.

“They’re both two of the biggest hypocrites I’ve ever seen, in terms of saying things that aren’t true,” Jervey told me. “Never in American history have we had a president who’s fired so many top people. Martin was the same way. If he didn’t like you, he’d get rid of you.”

Back in the 1960s, Jervey said, the easiest way to anger Martin was to take a step on the college’s carefully manicured grass. One day, Martin angrily confronted a coed whose father was visiting her on campus when he found them on the lawn.

Ten days later, the father sent Martin a 100-pound bag of cow manure, Jervey recalled, with a note that said, “This is for your grass. Don’t ever let me catch you talking to my daughter that way again.”

Martin also looked dimly upon coeds wearing slacks, alcohol consumption by coeds who were of age, and professors playing cards with students.