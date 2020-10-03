CASEY: The professor who took down Radford College's president

A couple of recent columns about Radford University have harked back to the days before it went coed, and some 1960s campus turmoil fomented by students and faculty who bristled at the dictatorial leadership of then-longtime president Charles “Bulldog” Martin.
Those were based on the August publication of a thinly fictionalized novel “A Little Rebellion is a Good Thing,” by former Radford professor Duncan Clarke.
One of the prime instigators of the campus havoc during those years was another former Radford professor, Ed Jervey. Unlike Martin, Jervey is still with us and he still lives in Radford. He’ll turn 91 later this month. And as I discovered last week, he’s lost little of feistiness that helped make him an object of Martin’s ire.
After I wrote about Clarke’s book, Jervey sent me a handwritten letter.
“Pardon the scrawl. I don’t have a computer!” he penned as a postscript. The letter began, “Your great article today unleashed a flood of memories!”
From talking to him on the phone Thursday and Friday, I discovered Jervey wasn’t exaggerating.
Martin was a buttoned-down prude who ruled then-all-girls Radford College for decades until 1972, when its board of visitors kicked him upstairs and made him chancellor, a position that previously didn’t exist. He left Radford the following year, “and never held an academic position again,” Jervey said.
Martin “thought he could control the students’ and the faculty’s lives,” Jervey said.
Martin projected an image of a Baptist teetotaler, even though the faculty knew he drank hard liquor because he used to send underlings to an ABC store to buy it, Jervey said. About the only person who could possibly compare in terms of hypocrisy is President Donald Trump, Jervey told me.
“They’re both two of the biggest hypocrites I’ve ever seen, in terms of saying things that aren’t true,” Jervey told me. “Never in American history have we had a president who’s fired so many top people. Martin was the same way. If he didn’t like you, he’d get rid of you.”
Back in the 1960s, Jervey said, the easiest way to anger Martin was to take a step on the college’s carefully manicured grass. One day, Martin angrily confronted a coed whose father was visiting her on campus when he found them on the lawn.
Ten days later, the father sent Martin a 100-pound bag of cow manure, Jervey recalled, with a note that said, “This is for your grass. Don’t ever let me catch you talking to my daughter that way again.”
Martin also looked dimly upon coeds wearing slacks, alcohol consumption by coeds who were of age, and professors playing cards with students.
But the offense Jervey ultimately committed was far more blasphemous than any of that. In 1967, he wrote a complimentary letter to Redbook, a women’s magazine known more for recipes than controversy. The letter praised a previous article Redbook had published titled, “Why I believe in premarital sex.” The magazine published Jervey’s letter in January 1968.
Jervey, who was also an ordained Methodist minister, didn’t merely extol the essay. Egads, he also wrote he would use it in a course he taught at Radford. Soon after the university learned of the letter, Martin called the professor into his office.
By then, Martin had long regarded Jervey a faculty troublemaker, because the history professor had served as freshman class adviser in 1964. That was the year of the first student demonstration “against the archaic rules of Charlie Martin,” Jervey told me.
“Martin was mad as hell I hadn’t told him [the 1964 demonstration] was going to happen,” Jervey recalled. “He said, ‘Dr. Jervey, don’t you want to be a member of my team?’ ”
The letter in Redbook four years later was the final straw, Jervey added.
“I was called in to Martin’s office and told to find another job,” Jervey said. He refused, and that left the college president in a quandary. Martin couldn’t fire Jervey because the professor had tenure. Tenured faculty could be dismissed only for crimes of moral turpitude, and Jervey’s letter hardly qualified.
But the college president had a bag of tricks to make Jervey’s career at Radford as uncomfortable as possible.
One concerned Jervey’s class schedule. After the Redbook letter, the college assigned Jervey to teach Saturday morning classes, he said, something that was unheard of for veteran faculty. And the administration denied Jervey the opportunity to teach summer classes, a way professors could pick up extra income.
The Radford administration stretched out his class schedule on weekdays, too.
“They gave me classes on a Wednesday at 8 [a.m.], noon and 4 [p.m.],” Jervey told me. He was forbidden from sponsoring student clubs.
Martin also called in other faculty members, and their wives, and told them not to associate with Jervey or his wife, Thora, who worked as a teacher at Dublin Elementary school (she died in 2012). The object was to put the couple’s social life on ice and make them miserable.
And at Martin’s direction, Radford had other faculty surveil Jervey. Discovery in a federal civil rights lawsuit Jervey later filed against Martin and Radford revealed scintillating memos in what the professor called the “Jervey S---File.”
“It was 141 pages about what Jervey was doing,” he said. “Like, ‘on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. Jervey was seen talking to Mary Hollman at a water fountain.’ ”
On Valentine’s Day in 1968, all faculty members got a $1,200 raise — except for Jervey. Radford cut him out of raises in subsequent years, too, Jervey said.
When the National Education Association learned what was happening, it sent investigators to Radford’s campus. And after Jervey hired a local lawyer, the late Max Jenkins, to sue Radford and Martin, the NEA hired a second attorney as co-counsel.
He was Philip Hirschkop, a founder of the Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. Hirschkop in 1967 won Loving v. Virginia, the famed case that caused the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn laws barring interracial marriage. Now 84, Hirschkop was also the lawyer who forced the University of Virginia to admit women. He’d been mentored in civil rights law by William Kunstler.
“At the time, I was going around the country, doing teacher’s right cases” for the NEA, Hirschkop told me in a phone interview. In Jervey’s case, “The real villain was Martin. He was crazy.”
Representing Radford was a crew of high-powered lawyers from the Richmond law firm Hunton & Williams, led by future Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell. The case dragged on for four years before Jervey finally got his day in court.
At one point in the case, “I had to sign a document allowing Powell out of the case,” after President Richard Nixon nominated Powell to the Supreme Court, Hirschkop said.
The weeklong trial was held in U.S. District Court in Roanoke in February 1972.
Radford’s attorneys wasted little time in trying to paint Jervey as a wild-eyed malefactor who told dirty jokes in public, had frightened another faculty member with a toy snake and who reputedly was “in trouble” with his church.
On the trial’s first day, Jervey recalled, they pilloried him for including on a recommended reading list a book titled, “Do It.”
“It was written by some hippie and it was full of four-letter words,” Jervey told me. In response, Hirschkop subpoenaed Radford’s library to produce copies of all 500-some books on Jervey’s recommended list. Among them was “The Conscience of a Conservative” by Sen. Barry Goldwater, a right-wing icon.
Jervey wasn’t the only faculty member singled out as a troublemaker. After another professor attended a Vietnam War protest as an observer, Martin also called that guy in and dressed him down, Jervey said.
“He told him, ‘You’re not the kind of people we want at Radford,’ ” Jervey recalled.
Another professor Martin disliked was awarded a Fulbright scholarship — but Radford refused to hold his job until he returned, as was customary.
Two other professors also sued Radford, as did a student whose name Jervey couldn’t recall. She claimed the university had violated her privacy by inviting FBI agents to cull through her university records, Jervey said.
“It was the wildest time,” Jervey said.
Why didn’t Jervey — then in his early 40s, raising three children with his wife — simply look for another job?
“I believe strongly in due process and academic freedom,” Jervey told me. Also, “my dad was stubborn. I inherited all of his stubbornness.”
Jervey was born in New Jersey on Oct. 30, 1929. That was the day after the 1929 stock market crash that launched the Great Depression. When he was barely 6 weeks old, his insurance-executive father moved the family to Atlanta, which is where Jervey was raised.
He attended North Fulton High School, which he recalled as tough both academically and physically. Even some of the teachers were roughhousers, Jervey said.
“One of my good friends bit the ankle of a [male] English teacher none of us liked,” Jervey said. That’s a pretty potent image. The friend “later got a Ph.D. at Cal Tech,” Jervey recalled, chuckling.
After high school, he attended Emory University as an undergrad, then Boston University for graduate school. There, he earned a seminary degree, as well as a master’s and a doctorate. His first job out of graduate school was teaching at Lambuth College in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jervey joined Radford’s faculty in 1961. Within three years he made Martin’s “troublemakers” list, by failing to warn the college president in advance that students were planning a demonstration against him.
“I had warned them, ‘Walk on the sidewalk, don’t sit on the grass,’ ” Jervey said.
Jervey’s trial in 1972 ended in a hung jury. Jervey said Martin was so confident of winning that he’d rented the Shenandoah Room at the Hotel Roanoke to throw a victory party later.
But the jury deadlocked 6-6, Jervey said. And after Radford ended up settling the case, it became national news.
Jervey had sought $150,000, “but I knew I’d never get that,” he said. Instead, Radford paid him around $24,000 for the back pay Jervey had been denied, plus $9,000 in punitive damages.
National news broke on that story, Jervey said. His wife, Thora, later wrote an article for Redbook titled, “How a Letter to Redbook Changed our Lives.”
Martin left Radford later that year. Jervey retired in 1991. His tenure there beat Martin’s by 10 years.
How’s that for a little bit of justice?
