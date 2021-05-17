CASEY: The search for 'Little Miss Sunbeam' made a stop in Roanoke

This we know from a typewritten letter Doris Huff Elliott recently dug out from 69 years ago. “I just have vague memories,” Elliott told me. “Most of it was told to me.”

Dated May 1, 1952, the letter was signed “John Bowman.” There’s no title on the signature line, but I presume he owned the bakery at that time. According to its letterhead, it was established in 1888.

The letter also noted the next round of competition would be held at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke beginning at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 7.

“We will select four little girls, whom we will photograph and their pictures will be sent to New York and placed on a printed strip, which will be placed on ballot boxes in all of the grocery stores we serve, in the Roanoke area, and balloting will start on June 15. and [sic] continue through July 15,” Bowman wrote.

Rather than by name, the ballot box would list the contestants only by the designations A, B, C, and D, the letter went on.

“The ballots will be tabulated after July 15. and [sic] the little girl receiving the most votes will represent ‘Miss Sunbeam’ from the Roanoke area,” Bowman noted. “Her picture will then be sent to New York and judged with the other ‘Miss Sunbeams’ from approximately fifty other areas.”

