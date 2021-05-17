CASEY: The search for 'Little Miss Sunbeam' made a stop in Roanoke

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, back to the days when American cars sported rear fins and telephones had an actual dial.
In 1952, a first class postage stamp cost 3 cents and ZIP codes hadn’t yet been invented. King George VI’s death cleared the way for Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the British throne. The United States tested its first hydrogen bomb — and roughly one-third of Americans homes had a television.
Sunbeam Bread was a thing back then, a brand licensed to local bakeries and marketed nationally via “Little Miss Sunbeam.” The cute little girl with bright blue eyes and golden-ringed hair looked like a character from a Norman Rockwell print. New York artist Ellen Barbara Segner created the iconic image.
That year, Philadelphia-based Sunbeam sponsored a contest to find the little girl who most resembled Segner’s sketch. Local and regional look-a-like contests, sponsored by Sunbeam-licensed bakers, sprouted across the United States.
Bowman’s Bakery of Roanoke manufactured Sunbeam in this region. It promoted local contests for girls from Rocky Mount, Salem, Blacksburg, Pulaski, Roanoke and elsewhere.
The Christiansburg event occurred at the (since-demolished) Palace Theater on West Main Street. Doris Huff, then 6, placed second, which earned her $5 and a Sunbeam cake. She also progressed to the regional “Little Miss Sunbeam” finals at Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre.
This we know from a typewritten letter Doris Huff Elliott recently dug out from 69 years ago. “I just have vague memories,” Elliott told me. “Most of it was told to me.”
Dated May 1, 1952, the letter was signed “John Bowman.” There’s no title on the signature line, but I presume he owned the bakery at that time. According to its letterhead, it was established in 1888.
The letter also noted the next round of competition would be held at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke beginning at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 7.
“We will select four little girls, whom we will photograph and their pictures will be sent to New York and placed on a printed strip, which will be placed on ballot boxes in all of the grocery stores we serve, in the Roanoke area, and balloting will start on June 15. and [sic] continue through July 15,” Bowman wrote.
Rather than by name, the ballot box would list the contestants only by the designations A, B, C, and D, the letter went on.
“The ballots will be tabulated after July 15. and [sic] the little girl receiving the most votes will represent ‘Miss Sunbeam’ from the Roanoke area,” Bowman noted. “Her picture will then be sent to New York and judged with the other ‘Miss Sunbeams’ from approximately fifty other areas.”
The letter noted that the grand prize in the national contest was valued at $12,000.
According to a 1984 article in The (Allentown, Pa.) Morning Call, the contest was a sensation. In all, 16,892 little girls ranging in age from 3 to 10 vied for the national “Little Miss Sunbeam” crown. The grand prize package included a trip to Paris for the winner and her parents, $1,000 cash, Wittnauer and Longines watches, a wardrobe and Amelia Earhart luggage.
The prize was huge for 1952. It was likely worth more than the house Doris Huff lived in, with her entrepreneur dad, C. Walter Huff, her homemaker mom, Reva Huff, and three siblings. Back then, a new, four-door Ford Mainline sedan started at $1,530. (The price rose a bit with options such as turn signals and a five-tube radio.)
Spoiler alert: Doris Huff Elliott didn’t place in the second round at the Grandin Theatre. But she still owns the little blue-and-white dress her mother bought for the competition.
“As I remember the story,” Elliott wrote me in an email, “we had not been informed that I would need a talent at that level! So, it seems I sang a couple of lines of ‘Here Comes Peter Cottontail,’ and then said, ‘that’s all I remember.’”
“I’m sure I made a huge impression,” she added waggishly.
But she can find no photos from either competition. That’s why she wrote me. A couple of friends, Norma Brown and Sue Farrar, have encouraged her to seek out those pictures. They’ve advised that if anyone can rustle some up, it’s yours truly.
I struck out in The Roanoke Times’ morgue (newspaper jargon for the archives), where I found nothing on Sunbeam bread, Bowman’s Bakery, the contest, Doris Huff or her father and mother.
Elliot, who’s now 75, went on to seek a teaching degree at then Radford College. She married Wayne Elliott a year before graduation — he’s still selling real estate in the New River Valley. She later earned a master’s degree and taught business education at her alma mater — Christiansburg High — for 30 years.
The Elliotts have two daughters — Sheri Altizer and Carmen Recupero, who between them have produced three sons and two daughters.
Doris Elliott retired from Christiansburg High in 1999. Among the subjects she taught was business correspondence, and she still has a teacher’s eye for important concepts such as punctuation and capitalization. John Bowman’s letter may well have failed one of her classes, she told me.
More importantly, Elliott is still looking for one or more of those “Little Miss Sunbeam” contest photos from Christiansburg or Roanoke. She would love to pass that on to her daughters and grandkids.
Have you got one? Then drop me an email at dan.casey@roanoke.com, or give me a ring at (540) 981-3423.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.