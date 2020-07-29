CASEY: The Stonewall Jackson tribute at a Black church in Roanoke

“The parishioners didn’t want to fund that,” Bolden told me. “So he went to the Daughters of the Confederacy.” They were happy to, Bolden added.

Downing typically explained his feelings about the window by quoting others, Blankenship wrote in the church history. One was his own pastor, Dr. William S. White:

“The Sabbath school founded by General Jackson for the benefit of the blacks was a decided success. This distinguished man threw himself into his work with all his characteristic energy and wisdom. ... Sabbath after Sabbath he would stand before his school of blacks and raise [“Amazing Grace”] and tune for them.

“He issued monthly reports to the owners of the slaves. These reports he delivered in person, calling at each house where one of his pupils lived. Under his management this school became one of the most interesting and useful institutions in Lexington Presbyterian Church.”

Jackson’s financial support for the school continued during the Civil War — he’d send regular letters with contributions to keep classes going.

Blankenship’s history of the church notes: “The unveiling of the Jackson window was national news. Most of the reports of the July 29, 1906, event followed a similar format: