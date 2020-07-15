CASEY: The story behind the mural "END RACISM NOW"

Eboni Harrington was Roanoke born and raised, but her teaching career began in North Carolina. And a little more than a month ago, that’s where she trained her attention as she surveyed some news.

At the time, “Black Lives Matter” murals were spouting in Tar Heel cities, following protests in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 alleged murder by police in Minneapolis.

The 28-year-old math teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School went on her Facebook page and put up a short, from-the-gut post.

“I would love to see a BLM mural downtown in Elmwood Park, “ she wrote June 12. Harrington added a brown heart emoji to the sentence’s end. The message quickly found a sympathetic audience and it snowballed.

Twenty-four Facebook friends replied — and 47 others signaled they liked the post. The next morning, Harrington met with some of the respondents and they began hatching plans.

Her 12-word sentence proved to be the spark behind the most recent, and — perhaps the biggest ever and quickest — public arts project in the city of Roanoke’s history. From conception to completion took exactly one month.