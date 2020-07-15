CASEY: The story behind the mural "END RACISM NOW"

Eboni Harrington was Roanoke born and raised, but her teaching career began in North Carolina. And a little more than a month ago, that’s where she trained her attention as she surveyed some news.
At the time, “Black Lives Matter” murals were spouting in Tar Heel cities, following protests in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 alleged murder by police in Minneapolis.
The 28-year-old math teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School went on her Facebook page and put up a short, from-the-gut post.
“I would love to see a BLM mural downtown in Elmwood Park, “ she wrote June 12. Harrington added a brown heart emoji to the sentence’s end. The message quickly found a sympathetic audience and it snowballed.
Twenty-four Facebook friends replied — and 47 others signaled they liked the post. The next morning, Harrington met with some of the respondents and they began hatching plans.
Her 12-word sentence proved to be the spark behind the most recent, and — perhaps the biggest ever and quickest — public arts project in the city of Roanoke’s history. From conception to completion took exactly one month.
It stretches along Campbell Avenue’s asphalt, from the intersection with Third Street most of the way to Second Street. The city has closed that block until Saturday night, so onlookers can take in the message “End Racism Now” and many others within it.
A prime viewing spot is the top of the stairs of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, named after Roanoke’s first Black mayor. From there you can see the submessages — including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and others.
Harrington wasn’t envisioning that precise result when she posted to Facebook on June 12. She told me this week she remains somewhat stunned at the speed with which everything came together.
Among the folks who responded to her message was City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, who tagged Sherman Lea Jr., the mayor’s son. He was one person who jumped into the social media conversation.
“I saw a Facebook post,” Lea Jr. told me Tuesday. “I reached out to [Harrington] and said ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’” (“He said, ‘Hey, this is a dope idea. Let’s get together,’” Harrington recalled.)
The others were Kameron Melton, a lawyer at Woods Rogers, Roanoke’s largest law firm. And Jordan Bell, a community historian who puts on tours of Historic Gainsboro. As it turned out, those two had already been talking about the same thing, Harrington told me.
Xavier Duckett, an entrepreneur and founder of Hmble Hstle Clothing, joined the conversation, too. As did Alyasa Jones, a counselor at Hurt Park Elementary school.
“We realized we were all interested in it,” Jones said.
The six met the morning of June 13. Between that meeting and many to follow, there were lots of questions to answer.
“What we needed to do, who we needed to contact,” were two of the initial questions, Jones told me.
Sherman Lea Jr., who owns a mental health services company said, “I’m going to figure out a way to set up a meeting with the mayor and city manager,” Harrington recalled.
Five days later, all of them save Melton (who was at work) were meeting Mayor Sherman Lea and City Manager Bob Cowell in the mayor’s office.
That spawned other meetings — with Roanoke police, the Roanoke Arts Commission, its collections subcommittee and others. A call went out for artists who were interested in participating.
But there were still plenty of questions to answer.
Where would the mural go? What should it say? How could they make it happen?
The group knew it wanted the mural in a very public place, Harrington told me. Besides Elmwood Park, another potential site was along Campbell Avenue in front of the City Market Building.
Melton and Bell, who’d already raised the issue with Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, were in favor of Campbell Avenue in front of the municipal building.
The rest of the group came around to support that alternative.
“It makes sense because many of our local officials are in the municipal building,” Harrington said.
What would the message say?
“We went back and forth between ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘End Racism Now,’ Jones told me. Ultimately the group decided on the latter. “BLM is sometimes met with defensiveness,” she added.
“We wanted to represent all marginalized communities — Black lives, Asian lives, Hispanic and all lives that have been oppressed by an oppressor,” Harrington said. “We wanted everyone to be able to look at the mural and feel some type of connection.”
Some local businesses stepped in to contribute money toward the project.
One was Lea Jr.’s company, New Hope Support Services. A second was Magic City Ford. The Roanoke Arts and Cultural Endowment chipped in, too. So did the Roanoke Arts Commission.
It offered to supply portable toilets on painting day, plus $3,000 to pay the artists, said Doug Jackson, the city’s arts and culture coordinator.
By the time they met with the mayor and city manager, the group had arrived at “End Racism Now” as their message. That has 12 letters. They invited 12 artists who’d expressed interest to design one letter each.
“We didn’t tell the artists what [their letter] should say,” Jones told me. “We just asked them to come up with a sketch of a letter that reflected what social justice meant to them.”
“We sent out the message Friday and they had to have their designs back to us by Monday,” Harrington said.
What followed were a couple of hastily arranged special meetings by the Roanoke Arts Commission. In between those, the commission’s collections subcommittee met three times, Jackson added.
The commission approved the final design July 8, just four days before painting day. Each artist showed up with a support artist the morning of July 12, after Jackson and some other city employees did the setup. The whole thing was completed by 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The mural begins with the name Raheim Alleyne, a young Black man shot and killed by a Roanoke police officer in 2009. It ends with Kionte Spencer, another young Black man shot and killed by Roanoke County police in 2016. No prosecution resulted from either death.
Sprinkled among the letters are names of Black people, who, like George Floyd, have been killed in other parts of the country after highly questionable law-enforcement encounters.
It’s something to behold. If you can, you should check it out soon, while that block’s still clear.
