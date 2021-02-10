CASEY: The world-famous Texas Tavern meets the world's worst business consultant

Like many Americans in a period of economic stress, I’ve recently tried out a few side hustles. The first was hiring myself out as a gigolo. That was about as successful as David Bowers’ last mayoral campaign. Next I dipped my toes into a related field, business consulting.

My first client was the Texas Tavern, which by the way turns 91 on Saturday. Despite its Depression-era charm and 24/7 cheap grub, the Church Avenue eatery had a challenging 2020 — like every other fine-dining establishment.

Owner Matt Bullington declined to divulge details. But he acknowledged he bought zero Rolls Royces last year, which ought to tell you something. So he hired yours truly to come up with some innovative tactics to drum up sales.

The first idea I borrowed from a genius businessman for whom I worked in college. His name was Joe Cunningham, and he ran an old-style gas station and repair garage in Maryland under the Sunoco brand.

As gasoline barons go, Joe was an outlier. He offered no self serve. His prices were higher than all his competitors’, and Joe’s station was dumpier than theirs, too. Still, customers flocked to Arnold Sunoco, especially male drivers in the summer.