CASEY: Things could be far worse for the Falwells and Liberty U

So perhaps we can conclude those were as untrue as the unproven allegations regarding a porn star and a Playmate made against President Donald Trump. (For the purposes of this column, we won’t consider the rumors that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen helped Jerry and Becki bury the story about Granda. We can wait for Cohen’s upcoming book.)

Finally, and most importantly, let’s consider how Jerry and Becki have acted amid this tempest of innuendo and scandal. They have exemplified their Christian faith.

The words “forgave” and “forgiveness” each appear twice in Jerry’s statement. Jerry has forgiven Becki for her “inappropriate personal relationship” and she, apparently, has forgiven him for his inattentiveness back when he was trying to rescue a financially foundering Liberty University after the death of his father, and its founder, the late Jerry Falwell Sr.

Forgiveness, after all, is the heart of Christianity. God can forgive you for anything.

That’s how we know Jerry Falwell Sr. is not rolling in his grave at this moment. He’s probably smiling down from heaven, proud of his namesake. After all, there was no homosexuality, no abortion, no crime at all in the eyes of the law.