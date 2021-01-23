CASEY: Time to get ready for Roanoke region's Soup for Seniors

Besides infecting millions and killing hundreds of thousands, the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered schools, churches, many restaurant dining rooms and other businesses and institutions. But it’s not going to stop the annual food drive known as Soup for Seniors.
The Local Office on Aging, which sponsors the collection and distribution effort each February, is soldiering ahead with the 2021 event.
Soup for Seniors provides low-income older people — many who are housebound for health reasons — with nonperishable meals so they won’t have to choose between eating and buying medicine or paying utility bills during winter’s coldest period.
It’s a zero-overhead, all-volunteer effort that in past years has collected as many as 65,000 cans of soup and other food items for our community’s neediest. Last year, it brought in nearly 55,000 food items.
Usually, the drive takes place in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, which this year is Feb. 7. But the LOA is launching it a bit early this year, because the COVID-19 pandemic has presented collection and distribution challenges.
That means it’s time to begin stocking up on cans of soup, vegetables, fruit, oatmeal packets and more that you’d like to donate.
Longtime past partners such as medical offices or local bank branches that served as community drop-off centers aren’t quite as accessible to the public as they were pre-pandemic.
Meanwhile, two major categories of collecting organizations — churches and schools — aren’t meeting as often (if at all) compared to this time last year, Boyd said. Collectively, donations from churches and schools have made up a large proportion of the total donations.
Finally, the LOA must employ pandemic safety guidelines with its central sorting-and-bagging operation.
In prior years, as many as 30 volunteers at a time performed those functions inside the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in northern Roanoke County. It’s still the central sorting and distribution hub.
But to reduce chances of the virus spreading during the operation, “we’re going to limit the number indoors to 10 people at a time,” Boyd told me.
“Unfortunately, we can’t do [Soup for Seniors] virtually,” Boyd said. That’s what the LOA did last June with its big annual fundraiser, Let’s Do Lunch.
The program’s goal this year is 30,000 food items, enough to provide bags of assorted food to 2,500 needy seniors.
Black Dog Salvage, the sprawling antique, art and architectural goods emporium in Southwest Roanoke, will serve as one of the central collections points this year. It’s on 13th Street Southwest, at the eastern end of Memorial Bridge.
Donors may drop off nonperishable food at Black Dog Salvage on Jan. 30 and 31. People who give at least $10 worth of food will receive a coupon for 10% off any eligible purchase at the business.
On Feb. 6 and 7, volunteers will be at the Kroger at Cave Spring Corners, on Brambleton Avenue near the intersection with Electric Road, Boyd said.
Sorting of the items will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 4909 North Lake Drive in Roanoke County.
Donated food must be in sealed containers such as cans, cups or individual serving packets such as oatmeal or instant breakfast. Cans of soup, boxes of crackers, tinned meat or fish and packets of ramen noodles are ideal. Because the recipients are elderly, the LOA prefers low-sodium and nutritious items.
Those unable to drop off items in person can make monetary donations. All funds received will be used to purchase food and personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies to help keep clients, staff and volunteers safe.
“We are also in need of volunteers,” a news release from the organization said. “Volunteers play a vital role in this project and it cannot be done without their help.
To volunteer, you can call the LOA at 540-345-0451 (or 540-962-0465 in Covington) and find out more. Or you can sign up online at https://signup.com/go/BFpSNNq
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 540-981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.