CASEY: Time to get ready for Roanoke region's Soup for Seniors

Besides infecting millions and killing hundreds of thousands, the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered schools, churches, many restaurant dining rooms and other businesses and institutions. But it’s not going to stop the annual food drive known as Soup for Seniors.

The Local Office on Aging, which sponsors the collection and distribution effort each February, is soldiering ahead with the 2021 event.

Soup for Seniors provides low-income older people — many who are housebound for health reasons — with nonperishable meals so they won’t have to choose between eating and buying medicine or paying utility bills during winter’s coldest period.

It’s a zero-overhead, all-volunteer effort that in past years has collected as many as 65,000 cans of soup and other food items for our community’s neediest. Last year, it brought in nearly 55,000 food items.

Usually, the drive takes place in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, which this year is Feb. 7. But the LOA is launching it a bit early this year, because the COVID-19 pandemic has presented collection and distribution challenges.

That means it’s time to begin stocking up on cans of soup, vegetables, fruit, oatmeal packets and more that you’d like to donate.