CASEY: Trump-appointed Patrick Henry grad garners attention with eyebrow-raising tweets

By phone and email, I was unable to contact Corrigan for this column. That was little surprise, because she didn’t respond to the journalists who published those previous stories, either. Her mother, Jeanelle Corrigan, still lives in Southwest Roanoke but did not respond to a phone message I left with her husband.

However, I was able to reach seven people who knew Corrigan from Patrick Henry. All but one had seen at least some of the recent news coverage (a couple weren’t willing to be quoted).

One was Diane Casola, a 10th grade English teacher at the time Corrigan attended Patrick Henry. Asked what she recalled about her former pupil, Casola chuckled.

“She wore her hair up in a ribbon. It was kind of funny, it was a very ‘proper’ kind of look,” Casola said. “I had no idea she harbored these ideas that have been attributed to her on Twitter.”

Another of Corrigan’s teachers in PH’s former Center for Humanities was Scott Dreyer. He used to follow Corrigan on Facebook, and knew she had taken a job last year at the Hungarian Embassy. He was unaware she had been appointed to USAID.

“Great student,” he said of her. “Aware, articulate, very bright. She was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in.”