CASEY: Trump-appointed Patrick Henry grad garners attention with eyebrow-raising tweets

It’s fair to say there aren’t a lot of hugely controversial graduates of Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School. The character who tops that short list is probably Wayne LaPierre, class of ‘67, the longtime head honcho of the National Rifle Association.
But a much more recent Patrick Henry graduate is giving LaPierre, 70, a run for his money these days.
Her name is Merritt Corrigan, and she graduated high school in 2012. She holds a degree from the University of Richmond and has worked stints at the Republican National Committee and the Hungarian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
President Trump this spring appointed Corrigan, 26, as deputy White House liaison to the U.S. Agency for International Development, which administers foreign aid and development assistance to some of the poorest countries on the globe. The position is one of those jobs a president can fill with anybody he chooses.
His choice of Corrigan provoked a firestorm of headlines. Let’s consider a few.
CNN: ”Trump appointee at USAID repeatedly made anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ comments, said ‘female empowerment is a civilizational calamity.’”
Forbes magazine: ”Female Trump Appointee Has Said Women Shouldn’t Hold Public Office, Denounced Liberal Democracy.”
Politico: ”Democratic senators call for investigation into USAID aides over controversial comments.”
Change.org: ”No Discrimination in USAID — Fire Merritt Corrigan, Bethany Kozma and Mark Kevin Lloyd.”
The last one is an online petition, rather than a news story, and also references two other controversial Trump appointees to USAID. As of Friday, 2,046 people had signed it. (Two other petitions on the website targeting Wayne LaPierre have garnered 59 signatures total.)
Those are merely a smattering of the articles published since early June. Most of them stemmed from controversial tweets Corrigan posted in 2019 and 2020, many of which she’s since deleted.
ProPublica broke the story June 5, reporting that the newly appointed Corrigan had sent this Tweet: “Liberal democracy is little more than a front for the war being waged against us by those who fundamentally despise not only our way of life, but life itself.”
That story noted that “USAID uses a ‘liberal democracy index’ as one of its metrics in deciding whether a country is self-reliant, and it has an entire office dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment.”
Three days later, USAID’s acting administrator, John Barsa, issued a press release defending Corrigan and two colleagues. “USAID is honored to have Bethany Kozma, Merritt Corrigan, and Mark Lloyd serve at the agency,” Barsa said. “They are committed to enacting the policies of President Donald J. Trump.”
Politico weighed in June 18, after U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and six of his Senate colleagues called for an investigation of tweets by Corrigan and her two colleagues.
CNN’s June 29 report looked at hundreds of Corrigan’s deleted tweets retrieved from an internet archive. A bunch of those lauded far-right European politicians and political parties and argued women belong in the home rather than working outside it.
Others took aim at legal immigration and gay rights. One addressed the sonnet by poet Emma Lazarus that’s cast on the base of the Statue of Liberty (“Give me your tired, your poor/ Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”).
When someone else tweeted “The poem on the Statue of Liberty should be ceremoniously destroyed,” Corrigan tweeted back, “Soooo true the cursed poem.”
The network played the online story with a photo of a beaming Corrigan minding the counter of the “Official Trump Store” at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Committee convention in Maryland. It also linked to an archive of Corrigan’s retrieved tweets.
In one last October, after a far-right nationalist party won Poland’s parliamentary elections, Corrigan celebrated on Twitter. “Great news. Their success is a harbinger of good things to come for nationalists and Christians everywhere,” she tweeted.
In November, after Chick-Fil-A announced it would no longer donate money to Christian charities, Corrigan reacted on Twitter: “Our homo-empire couldn’t tolerate even one commercial enterprise not in full submission to the tyrannical LGBT agenda... And fake GOP-lite types have the audacity to suggest that their complete capitulation to the left on social issues is ‘true conservatism.’”
Politico first reported that tweet last fall, when Corrigan was working at the Hungarian Embassy. The story noted back then that Corrigan seemed to have locked down or deleted her social media accounts.
By phone and email, I was unable to contact Corrigan for this column. That was little surprise, because she didn’t respond to the journalists who published those previous stories, either. Her mother, Jeanelle Corrigan, still lives in Southwest Roanoke but did not respond to a phone message I left with her husband.
However, I was able to reach seven people who knew Corrigan from Patrick Henry. All but one had seen at least some of the recent news coverage (a couple weren’t willing to be quoted).
One was Diane Casola, a 10th grade English teacher at the time Corrigan attended Patrick Henry. Asked what she recalled about her former pupil, Casola chuckled.
“She wore her hair up in a ribbon. It was kind of funny, it was a very ‘proper’ kind of look,” Casola said. “I had no idea she harbored these ideas that have been attributed to her on Twitter.”
Another of Corrigan’s teachers in PH’s former Center for Humanities was Scott Dreyer. He used to follow Corrigan on Facebook, and knew she had taken a job last year at the Hungarian Embassy. He was unaware she had been appointed to USAID.
“Great student,” he said of her. “Aware, articulate, very bright. She was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in.”
Katie McEvoy, who graduated Patrick Henry with Corrigan and shared some classes with her, said, “She had opinions that were far different in so many ways. She was 1950s oriented, even though she graduated in 2012.”
McEvoy said that even in high school, Corrigan embraced “classic gender roles” and “classic family values.”
Even so, “I think that CNN article would shock anyone. To be told you’re not equal to a man in any capacity is kind of startling,” she added.
McEvoy posted the CNN story to her Facebook page, with this question: “What to do when hate comes from your hometown? Asking for a friend.” It elicited 25 comments. The most common sentiment was, “not surprised.”
Another PH alum who recalled Corrigan is Emily Gamber, who graduated in 2013. They were not close friends, Gamber said. She described Corrigan as “very prim and proper” and said, “She often wore Vera Bradley” fashions or accessories to school.
“Her reputation was very known at the time,” Gamber said. “She was always known to be conservative and very Christian.” As to the thoughts Corrigan expressed in her since-deleted tweets, Gamber added, “Honestly, I had no idea that was going on in her head.”
A number of Corrigan’s tweets vilify birth control, premarital sex, feminism and marriage equality. A couple of them indicate favor for a society organized in a way Corrigan refers to as “Christian patriarchy.” Yikes.
“Feminism sold the ridiculous lie that being ‘just someone’s wife’ wasn’t as valuable as having a career. But what’s actually more valuable — being someone’s wife or someone’s HR assistant?” Corrigan tweeted Oct. 9.
On. Oct. 13, after a CNN town hall on which Sen. Elizabeth Warren supported marriage equality, Corrigan tweeted this:
“This sick statement by Warren, which glibly mocks a real crisis happening in our society, is exactly why women shouldn’t be in office. They will always advocate for themselves at the expense of men, and revel in it.”
Just four days later, on Oct. 16, Corrigan published an 877-word, anti-feminist screed on a website called “The Conservative Woman.” Here’s a representative passage:
“Feminism has stripped us of our dignity as women and stolen our natural right to the nurturing, the calm and aesthetic, the meticulous and artistic, the affectionate and pure. Feminism has reduced women to cheap imitations of men, a role we will only ever fill poorly. It has made a mockery of our real feminine abilities and defiled our bodies, once the sacred possession of husbands who could protect and serve us.”
I read that paragraph to Remington Hinshaw, who said he dated Corrigan for a year at Patrick Henry when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman. Over the phone, he sounded astonished. That was not the girl he knew in high school. He emphasized, “I do not agree.”
He said the last time he spoke to Corrigan was during his sophomore year of college.
“I think she went from her conservative upbringing — which, there’s nothing wrong with that — in high school, to a very misconstrued idea of what women can be,” Hinshaw said. “I think women contribute a lot to a company, to their community, to their city, state and country, in every way.”
And after all, isn’t that exactly what Merritt Corrigan is doing today, in the Trump Administration, with her patronage job in the Agency for International Development?