CASEY: Virginia law to lower insulin costs doesn't apply to most diabetics

But “potential” is the operative word here, because Reid hasn’t realized any savings yet. When she refilled her latest six-month prescription for Levemir in March, her copay was $1,171.66.

In other words, it’s rising instead of falling. The copay works out to just under $200 per month currently — four times the state cap.

“The governor said, ‘We’re telling you now, you will not be paying more than $50 a month for a bottle of insulin,’” Reid said she recalls Gov. Ralph Northam announcing last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reid said she can afford the costly copay for Levemir. She sets aside money every month to cover it. But she wonders how diabetics with fewer resources can afford the drug.

Reid also told me it’s also fueled her own cynicism regarding promises from politicians.

“I’m shocked — I guess I’m not really shocked — the governor’s statement was a falsehood,” Reid said.

So what’s going on here? Why is Reid’s current copay so costly, relative to the cap mandated by the bill? I put those questions to Gov. Ralph Northam’s press office in an email Tuesday morning.

Late Wednesday afternoon, I got a heck of an answer. Fasten your seat belts for this one.