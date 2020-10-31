CASEY: Voters cannot be required to wear masks to polls Tuesday

Are you one of those voters who hasn’t yet cast a ballot in the upcoming election? Are you heading to the polls Tuesday to vote? If so, there may be a few things you’ll want to know regarding voting and pandemic control measures.
Those are still very important. Don’t be fooled by recent pronouncements the nation is “turning the corner” on the pandemic. In terms of the virus’s spread, the situation is much worse now than it ever was in March.
The United States leads the world in the total number of COVID-19 cases (more than 9 million), the total number of coronavirus-related deaths (more than 230,000) and the total number of active cases (more than 3 million). Hospitalizations are climbing, too.
As of Friday, 179,639 Virginians had suffered from the novel coronavirus. That was up by 1,456 cases from Thursday. The percentage of people testing positive is 5.4%.
The singular bright spot in all of the above is that fewer people who contract the virus are dying, compared to March and April. That’s because doctors and scientists have figured out more effective ways to treat them.
For all of the above reasons, your attention to COVID-19 pandemic control ought to be important on Tuesday. You should wear a mask and make every effort to stay at least 6 feet distant from anyone else, especially indoors.
However, you cannot necessarily depend on Virginia-issued pandemic control guidelines to keep you safe. On Sept. 9, the Department of Elections put those out to each city and county registrar in Virginia. Let’s look at a few.
“Officers of election should wear masks and maintain social distancing while in the voting facility.” The key word here is “should,” instead of “shall.” It means that mask-wearing by elections officials isn’t mandatory.
However, “because officers of elections are locality employees, localities can require masks.” That means localities, if they choose to do so, can require masks by officials at polling places. But the commonwealth cannot.
“In the event a voter has difficulty hearing or needs to be able to lip-read in order to communicate, the election official may pull down their mask to communicate with the voter.”
And what about the voters? The guidelines address them, too. And they might make you wish you had voted early or by mail.
According to the guidelines, elections officials cannot require voters to wear masks inside the polls. Here’s how the state guidelines handle that question.
“We are encouraging voters to bring masks if they must show up in-person to vote. However, if someone is not wearing a face covering, you may not turn him or her away. You may offer the voter curbside voting or offer them a face covering if you have any extra available. You cannot turn a voter away because they refuse to wear a mask.
“If your locality requests temperature checks of voters prior to entry and a voter chooses to not have their temperature checked and has a temperature equal to or higher than 100.4 [Fahrenheit] (per CDC Guidelines), you can provide the voter the option of curbside voting. However, you cannot turn a voter away because they refuse to submit to a temperature check or if their temperature measures higher than usual.”
And what if a voter shows up to the polls with a high fever, hacking away like he’s about to cough up a lung?
“You can offer them curbside voting to ensure they stay outside. If a voter is symptomatic and insists on voting in the polling place, you cannot turn them away.”
From some of the scuttlebutt I’ve heard during early voting, even the relatively lax guidelines are not always being followed. Consider the account I heard Thursday from Dr. Molly O’Dell. She’s one of the physicians leading pandemic control efforts in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
“Every public building, every government building, is supposed to be enforcing this. And they’re not doing it consistently,” O’Dell told me.
O’Dell voted early in Fincastle at the Botetourt County Registrar’s office Oct. 20.
Inside, “there were three people within 6 feet of each other,” O’Dell said. One wore the mask so as to expose the nose, the second had no mask and “the third had the mask around his neck,” she said.
“It’s a tiny office,” O’Dell added. “My downstairs bathroom is bigger. I said, ‘I can’t believe you don’t wear masks in this close space.’”
The response was kind of a mild eye-roll.
“They said, ‘We hear you, Molly,’” she added.
Friday, I called Botetourt registrar Traci Clark and asked her about what O’Dell had told me.
Clark said the employees in question were behind clear plastic barriers and for that reason were not required to wear masks. It’s hard for voters to hear them behind the acrylic barrier, Clark added.
“The two people who are behind the counter, who are behind the plexiglass, don’t normally wear masks,” Clark said. “If they go out into the main room, they put on a mask.”
O’Dell noted it was true the employees she witnessed were behind a plastic barrier.
“But all that means is, they could infect each other,” O’Dell said.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!