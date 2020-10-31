CASEY: Voters cannot be required to wear masks to polls Tuesday

However, you cannot necessarily depend on Virginia-issued pandemic control guidelines to keep you safe. On Sept. 9, the Department of Elections put those out to each city and county registrar in Virginia. Let’s look at a few.

“Officers of election should wear masks and maintain social distancing while in the voting facility.” The key word here is “should,” instead of “shall.” It means that mask-wearing by elections officials isn’t mandatory.

However, “because officers of elections are locality employees, localities can require masks.” That means localities, if they choose to do so, can require masks by officials at polling places. But the commonwealth cannot.

“In the event a voter has difficulty hearing or needs to be able to lip-read in order to communicate, the election official may pull down their mask to communicate with the voter.”

And what about the voters? The guidelines address them, too. And they might make you wish you had voted early or by mail.

According to the guidelines, elections officials cannot require voters to wear masks inside the polls. Here’s how the state guidelines handle that question.