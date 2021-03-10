CASEY: We have a winner in the 2021 coronavirus limerick challenge

“He began getting sick at the beginning of the shutdown,” Mook told me.

The couple bore four children, the youngest of whom is now 50. Their eldest son teaches engineering at the State University of New York in Buffalo. A daughter teaches high school science in California. One son is a chef in Roanoke, and their youngest manages an automotive store in Salem.

Mook estimated she’s created well over 1,000 paintings in the past 31 years. The most recent, which she just finished, was a commissioned piece depicting a pet goat.

The eldest of four herself, Mook was born in Leaksville, North Carolina, in 1936 (today, the area just across the Virginia-North Carolina border from Martinsville is known as Eden). Her father’s career at an insurance salesman took the family to Concord, North Carolina; then Brookhaven, Georgia (outside Atlanta); and finally to Richmond, where Mook attended high school.

“We are a family that’s just loaded with comedians,” she told me. “My father could keep people entertained with jokes and limericks.”

Another influence was Miss Kitty Mae Davis, Mook’s high school English teacher at Jefferson High School in Richmond. Davis was a taskmaster who tolerated little tomfoolery, Mook recalled.