CASEY: When will the mail woes end in Roanoke and across the country?

The sad, sometimes costly saga of late mail continues to dog readers both in Virginia and around the country. Yet another who’s experienced it personally is Herb Detweiler of Roanoke.
“You can add my experience to your long list of sabotaged mail,” he wrote me Feb. 9. “I sent the water company a check for $38.19 on December 28. It never cleared and I had to send a check for $82 to cover December and January last month.
“Guess what? The December check finally cleared today! It only took almost six weeks to go to Greensboro and back to wherever water checks go!”
I hope he called the Western Virginia Water Authority in the meantime, because the agency’s spokeswoman, Sarah Baumgardner, indicated it would forgive late charges to customers who called in and notified the authority that slowed mail had delayed their payments.
Back on Jan. 20 Sheila Williams of Lexington related the story of a painting she’d ordered online from a vendor on the West Coast with whom she’d done business before.
“It was shipped [Dec. 21] and made it to Los Angeles, California. It hasn’t moved since. That was a month ago. I realize that it had to come from the West Coast but It should have at least made it to Virginia by now. I know the mail system is backed up for various reasons, but that seems a little extreme.”
UPDATE: “Remember the package I was waiting for since December 21st?” Williams wrote Wednesday. “It was delivered today 2/10/21. And so it goes.”
Roy and Cheryl McCormick of Roanoke County are still receiving Christmas cards. One, they wrote in an email Sunday, arrived Wednesday.
It “was mailed in Illinois on December 16. The envelope was in absolute pristine condition, no wrinkles, ink smears, rips, etc. I wonder what happened!”
At least in part, what has happened may have been revealed last week in a Washington Post article. It noted a court record in which the U.S. Postal Service reported that across the country, the percentage of nonlocal first class mail deemed “on-time” had slipped last year to 38%.
There are two categories of first class mail. The class deemed “local” is supposed to be delivered within two days. For the Roanoke Valley, at least, that went out the window beginning in 2015, when the Postal Service began to “consolidate” the Roanoke postal distribution center with another in Greensboro.
Full consolidation of the two plants never occurred. Instead, the Postal Service implemented a “partial” consolidation. The result was, it began sending all of Roanoke’s “local” mail to Greensboro for cancellation, whereupon it was shipped it back to Roanoke for delivery.
This brilliant plan resulted in mail misfortunes such as one experienced by Katie James, of the Hollins area of Roanoke County. In February 2016, she told me of a neighbor who’d sent her a check that took 69 days to arrive at her home.
The other category of first class mail is nonlocal. It’s considered “on time” if it arrives within five days. The Washington Post article indicated the Postal Service intends to eliminate the category distinction.
Although that won’t get local mail to your home any faster, it might result in a higher “on-time” percentage because the Postal Service will have up to five days to deliver local mail on time, rather than two.
Earlier this month, Virginia’s two senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, wrote Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. He was installed last spring by a Postal Service Board of Governors controlled by appointees of former president Donald Trump.
Soon after his appointment, DeJoy instituted operational changes that degraded mail service. The senators’ letter cited “the failure of [the Postal Service’s] leadership to ensure the timely delivery of mail in recent weeks and months” across the commonwealth. One of the big logjams, they found, was in Richmond.
“Dozens of our constituents, particularly in the Eastern region of our state, have tracked packages and mail that have been stuck at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in Richmond, Virginia, sometimes for weeks at a time,” Kaine and Warner wrote.
“This facility serves hundreds of thousands of our constituents across the Commonwealth and is critical in keeping much of our state connected. Insufficient staffing and capacity at such an essential outpost in Virginia’s mail system have profound consequences. A recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Richmond P&DC had the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide.”
If you read between the lines, that suggests the Postal Service is even worse in at least three other regions of the country. And that may be why other members of Congress have begun demanding action by the White House.
Although President Joe Biden can’t directly fire DeJoy, the president appoints the Postal Service Board of Governors, which currently has four vacancies. Once filled, Democratic appointees on the panel would have a majority that could replace the postmaster general.
We’ll close this out with a good illustration of how bad things are going in the Postal Service. It’s courtesy of Nancy Trussell, who lives in Raleigh Court. She sent me an email Monday afternoon about the postal tracking for an item her adult son recently ordered from Ponca, Oklahoma, on Feb. 9.
“He showed me the tracking record and I had to laugh,” Trussell wrote. “This tracking ticket beats the band.”
On Feb. 9, the item arrived at a postal facility in Ponca. On Feb. 10, it made it to a distribution center in Tulsa. By 2:48 a.m. this past Saturday the package was in the distribution center here in Roanoke.
That sounds pretty good, right? However, there was more to the tracking. It’s not an exaggeration to say that’s when the package began pinballing.
The item departed the Roanoke distribution center at 4:23 a.m. Saturday. At 7:50 a.m. it was in Daleville. By 8:11 p.m. Saturday it was back in the Roanoke distribution center. It departed from there at 1:01 a.m. Sunday — and arrived in Greensboro at 4:14 a.m.
By 9:02 a.m. Monday, the package arrived back in Roanoke. As of 3:08 p.m. Monday, Trussell’s son had yet to receive it.
Hope he’s not holding his breath.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.