CASEY: When will the mail woes end in Roanoke and across the country?

“This facility serves hundreds of thousands of our constituents across the Commonwealth and is critical in keeping much of our state connected. Insufficient staffing and capacity at such an essential outpost in Virginia’s mail system have profound consequences. A recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Richmond P&DC had the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide.”

If you read between the lines, that suggests the Postal Service is even worse in at least three other regions of the country. And that may be why other members of Congress have begun demanding action by the White House.

Although President Joe Biden can’t directly fire DeJoy, the president appoints the Postal Service Board of Governors, which currently has four vacancies. Once filled, Democratic appointees on the panel would have a majority that could replace the postmaster general.

We’ll close this out with a good illustration of how bad things are going in the Postal Service. It’s courtesy of Nancy Trussell, who lives in Raleigh Court. She sent me an email Monday afternoon about the postal tracking for an item her adult son recently ordered from Ponca, Oklahoma, on Feb. 9.

“He showed me the tracking record and I had to laugh,” Trussell wrote. “This tracking ticket beats the band.”