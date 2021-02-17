CASEY: Why not call a bank robbery 'a bank robbery?'

In the case of Carter Bank, the door note indicated it was closed because of a robbery. With the Freedom First case, the door note mentioned only that it was a temporary closure.

Like you might have, I first read about the crimes on roanoke.com. And as someone who cut his teeth in the news business as a police reporter in the early 1980s, my first thought was, “What the heck, Roanoke police?”

And, “Why can’t they call a bank robbery, a bank robbery?”

The police used to do that, rather than make reporters (and/or the public) jump through hoops to figure it out for themselves.

I put those and other questions to Caitlyn Cline, the Roanoke police spokeswoman. I found the answers less than satisfactory, however. Here’s an example of what I mean.

Back on Nov. 18, 2019, there was a bank robbery at the Pinnacle Bank branch in the Grandin Business District of Southwest Roanoke. Here’s the release issued by Roanoke Police:

“On November 18, 2019 at around 1:15 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a reported bank robbery in the 1300 block of Grandin Rd SW. Officers did not locate a suspect on scene.