CASEY: Win a lunch in this 2020 presidential election contest!

Recently, I’ve been poring over presidential election records from the past 60 years, focusing on the stalwart voters of Roanoke County. That research, covering 15 elections since 1960, has been eye-opening in more than a few ways.
From it, one could draw an eminently reasonable conclusion that incumbent Republican President Donald Trump is a mortal lock to win the locality in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
About the only questions remaining are: How bigly will Trump win Roanoke County? And how badly will Democrat Joe Biden lose there? Does Biden have even a chance to win a single Roanoke County precinct?
With such earth-shaking questions hanging, it’s contest time!
I’m inviting you to predict how many votes overall Biden will get from Roanoke County voters in the upcoming election. Make your predictions by email or snail mail (see the box with contest rules). I’ll buy the winner lunch at the local restaurant of his or her choice on a mutually agreeable date after Nov. 8.
In scouring those election records, I’ve run across some interesting fact nuggets that may help inform your prediction. Allow me to run through a few of those here. (Keep in mind the Republican-Democrat percentages don’t precisely add up to 100 because of third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-party candidates who also managed to make Virginia’s presidential ballots over those years.)
n The Republican candidate has triumphed in every Roanoke County presidential election since at least 1960 (which is as far as I dug back). That year, ballots cast by county residents favored Richard Nixon 67.3% to John F. Kennedy’s 32.4%. Of course, Kennedy went on to win the White House.
n Republicans have won with as little as 50.4% of the vote. That happened in 1992, when third-party candidate Ross Perot mounted a tangible presidential election campaign. That year in Roanoke County, incumbent Republican George H.W. Bush trounced Democrat Bill Clinton, who took 36.1% of the county vote.
n The largest percentage margin of victory by a Republican among county voters occurred in 1972, when Republican Richard Nixon annihilated Democrat George McGovern by an almost unheard of 56.6 percentage spread. Nixon took 77.2% of the vote to McGovern’s 20.6%. That election also yielded the largest margin in terms of the number of votes. Nixon beat McGovern by 14,602, out of a total 25,778 votes cast.
n The second largest number-of-votes margin in the county happened in 2004, when incumbent Republican George W. Bush swamped Democratic challenger John Kerry by 14,514 votes. The third widest spread occurred in 2016, when Trump took 31,408 votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 17,200 — a margin of 14,208.
n The highest number of votes a Democratic presidential candidate has ever won in Roanoke County happened in 2008. That year Barack Obama pulled 19,812. Republican John McCain garnered 30,571 — a more-than-comfortable margin of victory.
n The largest number of votes a Republican presidential candidate has ever received in Roanoke County occurred in 2012, when Republican challenger Mitt Romney pulled 31,624, to 18,711 for Obama, the Democratic incumbent. Trump’s 2016 victory was the second highest number of votes for a Republican ever.
n Roanoke County has 33 voting precincts (including absentees). With a single exception, Republican presidential candidates have swept every one of those precincts since 2000. (Romney in 2012 lost one precinct by five votes — Burlington in North County off Peters Creek Road.)
n In 1968, third-party candidate George Wallace took more Roanoke County votes (4,745) than Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey (3,902). That same year, Prohibition Party candidate E. Harold Munn scored 10 votes in the county — of the 601 he took statewide. That year’s Virginia presidential ballot featured six candidates. Republican Richard Nixon won the county with 12,439 votes.
n Five times during the 10 presidential contests from 1960 to 1996, Republican candidates’ share of Roanoke County votes ranged between 50% and 60%. But since 2000, no Republican presidential candidate has ever taken less than 60% of county votes. (Trump took 61% in 2016.)
All of the above explains why — six weeks before the election — I’ve called Roanoke County for Trump, even though it’s also a safe bet that Biden will win Virginia. And here’s some other information you may find useful in making your predictions.
The total number of Roanoke County votes in presidential elections has ranged from 13,532 (1960) to 51,489 (2016). County voters crossed the 30,000 threshold in 1980 and the 50,000 threshold in 2008.
In 2016, 51,489 county residents cast presidential election ballots.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 71,312 registered voters in Roanoke County, according to Registrar Anna Cloeter.
So how many votes will Biden take in Roanoke County? And what will his final percentage be? Send me your predictions before Nov. 3. Include your name, which will be published in a subsequent column following the election, and your address and phone number, which will not be published.
And if the winning predictor is a Republican, I promise I won’t razz him or her too much regarding the outcome of the national election.
