CASEY: Win a lunch in this 2020 presidential election contest!

Recently, I’ve been poring over presidential election records from the past 60 years, focusing on the stalwart voters of Roanoke County. That research, covering 15 elections since 1960, has been eye-opening in more than a few ways.

From it, one could draw an eminently reasonable conclusion that incumbent Republican President Donald Trump is a mortal lock to win the locality in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

About the only questions remaining are: How bigly will Trump win Roanoke County? And how badly will Democrat Joe Biden lose there? Does Biden have even a chance to win a single Roanoke County precinct?

With such earth-shaking questions hanging, it’s contest time!

I’m inviting you to predict how many votes overall Biden will get from Roanoke County voters in the upcoming election. Make your predictions by email or snail mail (see the box with contest rules). I’ll buy the winner lunch at the local restaurant of his or her choice on a mutually agreeable date after Nov. 8.