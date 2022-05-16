CASEY: Women's education group plans bargain-basement book sale for Saturday

Today we have some good news for anyone who loves books, and some not-so-good news for certain young women who aspire to higher education. Those are related, and the fulcrum for each is an upper-level commercial space inside Tanglewood Mall.

That’s where, since 2010, the Roanoke Valley chapter of the American Association for University Women has conducted book sales and, over the years, raised tens of thousands for undergraduate and graduate university scholarships for women.

The good news: The AAUW is holding a humdinger liquidation sale this Saturday. There, its used books can be had for $2 per shopping bag full, and the organization is willing to cut even better price breaks for larger-volume buyers.

The bad news explains why the group is holding the event: The owners of Tanglewood Mall have asked the AAUW to clear out of the space by June 10. At this point, the book sale has nowhere else to go — which means Saturday’s event could be the last one.

Currently the chapter has roughly 30,000 books, said HelenRuth Burch, a past chapter president who sits on the organization’s book-sale committee.

Tanglewood Mall “is just being a business, which is what they have to be,” Burch told me Sunday. “They’ve been very good to us, so we’re not upset with them.”

“We knew that this could happen if they were ever able to rent out that space for what it’s actually worth,” said Peggy Shifflett, chair of the chapter’s booksale committee.

The AAUW dates to 1881 and the local chapter has been around since 1923, which means it’ll celebrate its centennial next year. It has roughly 50 members, Burch said. The group’s Facebook page says Roanoke is one of Virginia’s most active chapters.

Shifflett said the group’s very first book sale occurred outside, on the lawn of the Roanoke Main Library on Jefferson Street downtown. “It was in the rain, by the way,” Shifflett said.

Its proceeds were turned over to the national AAUW, to fund graduate-school scholarships. At some later point in the sale’s history, the chapter began using part of the proceeds to also fund undergraduate scholarships for local women returning to college, and for young women right out of high school.

Subsequent sales occurred at various places around the valley, and by the mid-1970s, the event was raising hundreds of dollars per year. Burch said the gross was $767 in 1977.

In 2003, Tanglewood’s owners offered to let the AAUW hold it in a mall space reserved for community functions. Even then, the AAUW had to stage the sale, and move its used books from a warehouse off 10th Street Northwest to the mall for the event, and back again afterward, which was a huge hassle.

Beginning in 2010, the mall’s owners allowed the group to also store its books inside Tanglewood, and leased the group a defined, 3,500-square feet storefront on the mall’s second floor across from the entrance to Belk.

That relieved AAUW members of having to haul the books back and forth before and after each sale, and all kinds of packing and unpacking. And it also meant members could categorize and arrange donated books as they arrived, throughout the year, rather then in a handful of days prior to the next sale.

That allowed the group to stage sales twice per year, rather than once. And the annual proceeds soared to the $10,000 range.

“Sometimes it’s gone down to $8,000 or $9,000 and sometimes it goes up to $12,000,” Shifflett said.

The most recent two sales raised about $12,000 in proceeds. The organization is currently funding eight local scholarships.

The AAUW’s lease provided that either party could end the lease with 30-days notice — and the mall decided to exercise that clause earlier this month, Burch said. John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Resources, which owns the mall, did not return a telephone call or email for comment.

The end of the lease has also forced the AAUW to contemplate ending the annual sale. Its membership is aging — the current median age of members hovers around the upper 60s, Burch told me. Fewer and fewer are able to sling boxes of books like they could in their younger years.

Burch said she could not, under the terms of the lease, disclose the rent the AAUW paid. But it was well below market, she added.

“They gave us a very low rent in the beginning, and raised it only once — by $25 — and we got extra services for that,” Shifflett said. The extra services included listing the book sale on the mall’s website and on its electronic marquee along Electric Road.

The AAUW didn’t hold in-person sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, but about four years ago it also began selling donated books online.

That “could continue if we found a place to store the books,” Burch told me. “[Storage] space is the issue, and finding a place that could handle the sale itself.” For example, the semi-annual sales require parking for attendees, because they typically attract 450 to 500 potential buyers.

What kind of books are up for sale Saturday?

“We probably have the most volumes in fiction — hardback fiction,” Burch said. “We also have a large history section.” Other categories include nonfiction, gardening, travel, do-it-yourself manuals, sports and classics.

That sounds like a good selection. But you might want to bring your own bags Saturday, lest the AAUW run out amid hordes of bargain seekers. Because two bucks per bag is going to bring them.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:.

