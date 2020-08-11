Cheesesteak Factory business owner, who gave back, killed in motorcycle crash

Savage, who also operated two food trucks, had owned several other businesses in the valley. He had a two-pronged goal for the Salem restaurant. He wanted to serve the best Philadelphia-style cheese steak sandwich in the valley, and he wanted to found a chain, Gatling said.

“He was very business oriented,” she said. “He wanted to be a pillar in the community, not only for himself, but for those around him, too.”

It hadn’t always been a smooth ride. Savage owned Monsters Bar & Grill, on Orange Avenue, when a shooting inside killed one person and wounded 10 others in September 2016. He told The Roanoke Times at the time that he found Jermaine Lynn Black without a pulse, and administered CPR. Black, 26, died at the scene in a shooting for which no one was ever convicted.

“I brought him back twice,” Savage said. He later mourned the man's death, in Facebook posts.

Savage was also responsible for the massive cheese steaks sold there, and at his next business, Muncheeze, on Cove Road.

Savage promoted dance parties and hip-hop shows in Roanoke and Lynchburg, as well. Among the acts he helped bring to central and Southwest Virginia were Plies, Yung Joc, Dutchess and Ceaser and Lyfe Jennings, said another of his friends, Michael McGeorge.