Cheesesteak Factory business owner, who gave back, killed in motorcycle crash

Early on Saturday afternoon, the Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House posted news to Facebook of a business expansion. It was a photo of a Bennington Street Southeast storefront, mostly empty in recent years but now covered with the logo and colors of the business that Chauncey Ray Savage started in Salem two years prior.
“MADE AND DONE BY US,” the store exclaimed.
Seven hours later, Savage’s motorcycle struck a vehicle pulling into Williamson Road, in Roanoke County. The 36-year-old died at the scene, according to Roanoke County Police.
Savage’s death was more than the loss of a young businessman with big plans for the future. During about two decades in Roanoke, the Connecticut native was well known as one who gave back to his community.
“His heart was too big for the body that carried it,” said Jazmen Gatling, among the many friends who were mourning Savage this week.
“He would give you the shirt off his back whenever it was needed,” she added. “He paid people’s rent. He’s done, personally out of his own pocket, coats for the kids that need a coat. School supplies.
“When covid started, he made sure that every child had food every day. You’d come to his restaurant in Salem with your child, and he would make sure that they would get fed.”
Savage, who also operated two food trucks, had owned several other businesses in the valley. He had a two-pronged goal for the Salem restaurant. He wanted to serve the best Philadelphia-style cheese steak sandwich in the valley, and he wanted to found a chain, Gatling said.
“He was very business oriented,” she said. “He wanted to be a pillar in the community, not only for himself, but for those around him, too.”
It hadn’t always been a smooth ride. Savage owned Monsters Bar & Grill, on Orange Avenue, when a shooting inside killed one person and wounded 10 others in September 2016. He told The Roanoke Times at the time that he found Jermaine Lynn Black without a pulse, and administered CPR. Black, 26, died at the scene in a shooting for which no one was ever convicted.
“I brought him back twice,” Savage said. He later mourned the man's death, in Facebook posts.
Savage was also responsible for the massive cheese steaks sold there, and at his next business, Muncheeze, on Cove Road.
Savage promoted dance parties and hip-hop shows in Roanoke and Lynchburg, as well. Among the acts he helped bring to central and Southwest Virginia were Plies, Yung Joc, Dutchess and Ceaser and Lyfe Jennings, said another of his friends, Michael McGeorge.
Savage “inspired everyone to be entrepreneurs, live life and love God and would do anything to help those individuals in need,” said McGeorge, who did graphic design work for him. “He has contributed to the community in every way imaginable. Just know he set the bar high and will forever be an inspiration to many.”
It was unclear whether the Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House would remain open. No one answered a call placed Tuesday to a number listed on the business’s Facebook page. Gatling said that Savage did have business partners, and the hope is to keep the business going.
Above all, though, was Savage’s effort to be a great father, she said. Four daughters, ages 4 to 17, survive him.
“He loved, loved his girls so much and bent over backwards,” she said. “He was the true definition of a girl dad.”
A 2 p.m. Friday service is scheduled for Savage at Paradise Cathedral in Roanoke.
