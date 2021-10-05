 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Kavanaugh appointed U.S. Attorney for Western Virginia
0 comments
alert

Chris Kavanaugh appointed U.S. Attorney for Western Virginia

{{featured_button_text}}

A career prosecutor with experience in Washington D.C. and across Western Virginia has been appointed the region's new U.S. Attorney.

Chris Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

He will head prosecutions in the Western District of Virginia, which is headquartered in Roanoke and stretches from the Lynchburg area to far Southwest Virginia and north to Winchester.

"We were deeply impressed by their exceptional backgrounds," the Democratic senators said of Kavanaugh and Jessica Aber, who was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Kavanaugh most recently was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Charlottesville while on duty in Washington D.C., where he served as senior counsel to the U.S. deputy attorney general.

With the U.S. Attorney's office since 2014, Kavanaugh has practiced before every judge in the Western District, Warner and Kaine said. Before that, he was an assistant federal prosecutor for seven years in Washington D.C.

His experience includes the prosecution of white supremacists involved in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and, earlier while in the nation's capital, four private security contractors involved in a massacre in Iraq.

Kavanaugh will replace Thomas Cullen, who became a federal judge last year.

Chris Kavanaugh (copy)

Kavanaugh

 Courtesy of UVa
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert