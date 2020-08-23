COVID-19 effects on higher ed will linger, Tech board told

In recent years, higher education leaders have known that achievement gaps between races persist, student debt keeps rising, more jobs will be automated and many students have adapted to online learning.

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating these trends, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors learned during Sunday’s retreat.

The board heard a data-packed presentation and brainstormed goals as masked members and administrators gathered underneath the pavilion at Smithfield Plantation on the eve of the board’s two-day regular meeting.

Virginia Tech students were still arriving on campus Sunday, with classes starting Monday. Tech spread out move-ins over 10 days in order to avoid having too many people arrive at the same time during the pandemic. Tech will offer a mix of online and in-person classes.

Tech hopes that COVID-19 testing, hybrid learning and students forgoing large gatherings or parties will help it avoid problems experienced by the likes of Notre Dame or the University of North Carolina, both of which opened to students only to have coronavirus outbreaks sweep the schools. On Thursday, Tech suspended seven students who ignored coronavirus guidelines.