Crash involving truck carrying cooking oil fries traffic along I-81 in Rockbridge
Crash involving truck carrying cooking oil fries traffic along I-81 in Rockbridge

Drivers along Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County should expect delays Tuesday morning as crews continue to clean up from an overnight tractor-trailer crash in which one of the trucks was hauling cooking oil.

About 8 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported both northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 196. The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. between the Lexington and Fairfield exits.

Backups are occurring. Drivers who are using Lee Highway in Lexington and Fairfield should be aware of congestion.

No details about the crash were immediately available.

 

