After drone dive-bombs Salem police and firefighters, man faces federal charge

Nearly two years after a drone hovered over a Salem fire station and then dive-bombed and harassed firefighters and police, federal authorities have charged the man they say was operating it.
James Russell Weeks III was indicted last week on a charge of operating an unregistered aircraft.
On the evening of July 25, 2019, firefighters at the South Market Street station in downtown Salem noticed a white drone with four propellers hovering about 15 feet above the building’s ambulance bay, according to a search warrant filed in Roanoke’s federal court.
The breadbox-sized aircraft then dove down at a group of four fighters and two police officers, sometimes hovering at eye level, before gaining elevation again. “It did this five to seven times,” the search warrant stated.
One firefighter swatted at the drone with a garbage bag, and another sprayed a fire hose in an attempt to bring it down.
After about 10 minutes, the drone flew into an open door of the ambulance bay, causing firefighters to hide behind trucks or flee for their safety, the search warrant states.
The remote-control operator apparently lost contact with the drone after a firefighter closed the doors, and the aircraft then hit the ceiling, bounced off an ambulance and crashed to the floor.
Later that night, Weeks went to the Salem Police Department and attempted to claim the drone, the search warrant states. He told police that he had allowed a friend to fly the drone while he ate dinner, and later learned that it had crashed.
When told that police had seized the drone as a part of an investigation, Weeks admitted that he was the operator, according to the warrant.
It was not clear where Weeks was located at the time of the incident. Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on the case Wednesday. Weeks is scheduled to be arraigned April 9, court records show.
Details on how frequently federal authorities have charged drone operators in Western Virginia were also unavailable. A spokeswoman with the Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to McGinn.
Jack Kennedy and Scott Strimple, two members of the advisory board of the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center, said they were not aware of any such charges in the state.
A search of FAA records showed that Weeks did not register the drone for recreational use and did not have a license to operate it commercially, according to the search warrant, which contained an affidavit from a special agent with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Recreational pilots, who operate drones by remote control, are allowed to fly no higher than 400 feet and are required to keep the drone within their sight at all times.
Because of its proximity to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, the Salem fire station on South Market Street is within a controlled airspace that requires drone operators to get permission before flying and stay in contact via two-way radio with the air traffic control tower.
Even a small drone can damage an airplane and cause it to crash. “Additionally, recreational UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] can injure people, damage vehicles and cause traffic accidents,” the search warrant states.