After drone dive-bombs Salem police and firefighters, man faces federal charge

Later that night, Weeks went to the Salem Police Department and attempted to claim the drone, the search warrant states. He told police that he had allowed a friend to fly the drone while he ate dinner, and later learned that it had crashed.

When told that police had seized the drone as a part of an investigation, Weeks admitted that he was the operator, according to the warrant.

It was not clear where Weeks was located at the time of the incident. Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on the case Wednesday. Weeks is scheduled to be arraigned April 9, court records show.

Details on how frequently federal authorities have charged drone operators in Western Virginia were also unavailable. A spokeswoman with the Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to McGinn.

Jack Kennedy and Scott Strimple, two members of the advisory board of the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center, said they were not aware of any such charges in the state.

A search of FAA records showed that Weeks did not register the drone for recreational use and did not have a license to operate it commercially, according to the search warrant, which contained an affidavit from a special agent with the U.S. Department of Transportation.