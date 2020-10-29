After fatal shooting in Roanoke County, man arrested near Richmond

Authorities have identified a man arrested late Monday night in Goochland County, after police were alerted to be on the lookout for a vehicle possibly linked to a homicide in Roanoke County.

Devon T. McDaniel, 22, was being held without bond Thursday, police said, and two children who were in the vehicle with him were recovered unharmed.

McDaniel, of Roanoke, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, three counts of eluding police, two counts of reckless driving and grand larceny.

At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Roanoke County police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Thirlane Road and found a man dead from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Julian Brown, 31.

Two children were missing from the home, police said, along with a vehicle owned by Brown. Another resident of the home was unaccounted for, and police put out a statewide alert.

About an hour later, police spotted a vehicle speeding on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. They started a pursuit, which was stopped and resumed several times because of excessive speed, reckless driving and dense fog, according to Elizabeth Caroon, a spokeswoman for the Chesterfield County Police Department.