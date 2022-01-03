 Skip to main content
Afternoon shooting near busy Roanoke intersection wounds man

A man was wounded Monday afternoon when gunfire broke out in a commercial corridor of Roanoke.

The shooting, the city's first of the new year, was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, near the intersection with Williamson Road Northeast.

The victim, whose injuries were described as serious but not life-endangering, was found outside a business on the block, police said.

A suspect was located, but the investigation is ongoing and no immediate charges were filed, officials said. Investigators said it appeared the people, who knew one another, were involved in an argument that escalated.

Anyone else with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

