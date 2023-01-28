Authorities recapture escaped Virginia inmates in Tennessee

Two inmates have been recaptured after their Thursday escape from an Abingdon jail.

Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, were apprehended late Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Authorites found them in the upper level of a barn, about four miles from where they recovered an SUV that the inmates were alleged to have stolen.

They were arrested without incident, according to the Facebook post. Rogersville is about 72 miles from Abingdon.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel from Virginia and Tennessee were involved with the search, according to the post. Brown, a federal inmate, is in the Washington County Tennessee Jail without bail. Ricketson, convicted in 2020 on two counts of first-degree murder in Bristol, is in the Hawkins County Tennessee Jail, also without bond.

— The Roanoke Times