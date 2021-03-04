Botetourt County seeks to establish drug treatment court for nonviolent offenders

When Mac Scothorn was beginning his optometry practice in the late 1990s, one of his stops was at the former Botetourt County Correctional Center, in Troutville.
During a few years seeing to inmates' vision needs, Scothorn learned of an intensive drug treatment program that sought to keep offenders out of the state prison, also known as Camp 25.
He remembered one inmate telling him that the program had saved him from destroying his family, and he looked forward to a life on the outside.
"I saw what happened to some of these people in that penitentiary, and that success," Scothorn said. "Understand, what this does not only [to] the person, but for the families and the children, their relatives surrounding them, is just tragic. If we can … catch those individuals before they become more of an extensively incarcerated individual, then we have gained major ground on these individuals, and these kids."
Scothorn, as a member of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors in January 2020, listened with interest as county prosecutor John Alexander presented his plan to bring a drug treatment court to the jurisdiction.
If a Virginia Supreme Court committee approves a drug treatment court for Botetourt, it would be the 45th one for adults in the state; similar courts already serve other parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys. There are seven courts for juveniles, four for families and three DUI drug treatment court dockets statewide, according to the Virginia Drug Treatment Courts 2020 annual report.
Alexander, elected in 2018, said that establishing a drug court docket was one of his goals when he took office.
"We have so much need for treatment and so few resources," Alexander said. "It’s just one more opportunity for us to get people connected with treatment."
Before he became Botetourt's prosecutor, Alexander was an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Roanoke County, and he did defense work in the Roanoke Valley prior to that.
"Certainly, I’ve seen it in action over the years, and I’ve been to a couple of graduations, and I’ve become aware what a very positive program it is for people who can get through it," he said.
Getting through is not a given. The Virginia General Assembly in 2004 adopted the Drug Treatment Court Act. The courts are specialized dockets within court systems, designed to treat nonviolent drug-addicted offenders, according to the Virginia Supreme Court. A combination of treatment, community services and regular meetings with circuit judges are designed to rehabilitate those charged with drug offenses and keep them out of jails. Random drug tests come with sanctions and incentives, and after at least a year, a judge can drop the charges.
Court personnel including clerks, probation officers, treatment providers and other social services workers are involved almost daily, according to best practices outlined in the 2020 Virginia Drug Treatment Courts Annual Report. That report, prepared for the General Assembly, showed that in 2017, 475 people took part in the docket, with 176 graduating and 299 termed "unsuccessful." Among the graduates, 17.6% were convicted again over the following three years. Of those who didn't complete the program, 27.4% were re-convicted.
Where violations are concerned, a failed test typically means an immediate court hearing.
"Right now, if somebody is on probation and they have a positive test … often what happens is we’re in court 30 days after the violation has occurred," Alexander said. "With drug court … the immediate sanction to me is a huge plus."
The county last year formed a committee to shepherd an application to the Supreme Court's state drug court committee. Alexander, Circuit Judge Joel Branscom, Circuit Court Clerk Tommy Moore and a number of defense attorneys and probation officers are on the committee, Alexander said. COVID-19 disrupted its work, but the application is ready for submission in late April, he said.
"Fingers crossed," Alexander said.