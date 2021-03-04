Botetourt County seeks to establish drug treatment court for nonviolent offenders

Alexander, elected in 2018, said that establishing a drug court docket was one of his goals when he took office.

"We have so much need for treatment and so few resources," Alexander said. "It’s just one more opportunity for us to get people connected with treatment."

Before he became Botetourt's prosecutor, Alexander was an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Roanoke County, and he did defense work in the Roanoke Valley prior to that.

"Certainly, I’ve seen it in action over the years, and I’ve been to a couple of graduations, and I’ve become aware what a very positive program it is for people who can get through it," he said.

Getting through is not a given. The Virginia General Assembly in 2004 adopted the Drug Treatment Court Act. The courts are specialized dockets within court systems, designed to treat nonviolent drug-addicted offenders, according to the Virginia Supreme Court. A combination of treatment, community services and regular meetings with circuit judges are designed to rehabilitate those charged with drug offenses and keep them out of jails. Random drug tests come with sanctions and incentives, and after at least a year, a judge can drop the charges.